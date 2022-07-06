Precious MetalsInvesting News

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of $229,502 consisting of 2,991,700 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit and 909,091 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.055 per Unit.

SKRR Exploration logo

Each FT Unit consists of one 'flow-through' common share (" FT Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (" Warrants "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of two (2) years following the date of issuance. Each FT Share is a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Act ").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration expenditures on the Company's projects and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $12,250.14 and issued 64,169 non-transferable finder warrants that are exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.08 per share.

About SKRR Exploration Inc. :
SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Private Placement and the use of proceeds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. logo

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Acquisition of the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Acquisition of the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. Company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo

SKRR's 100% owned Nickel Peak claims span 3874.5 acres (1568 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. The good to date of the Nickel Peak claims is October 20, 2022 .

Terms of the Agreement

SKRR entered into a share purchase agreement dated as of June 6, 2022 , under which SKRR has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks. As consideration for SKRR's purchase of all of the shares of 1364991 B .C. Ltd., SKRR issued three (3) million common shares, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. All SKRR common shares issued pursuant to the share purchase agreement are subject to a voluntary hold period of four months. The news release dated June 7, 2022 , erroneously referenced that the share purchase agreement and 1364991 B .C. Ltd. were non-arm's length parties (the parties are arm's length). The shareholders (vendors) of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. are: (i) 1274596 B .C. Ltd. ( Robert Nicholas Horsley ), (ii) 1170147 B .C. Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), and (iii) 1335527 B .C. Ltd. ( Daniel Terrett ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey On Irving lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Irving Lake gold project in east-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1).  The Irving Project is located ~100km northeast of the town of La Ronge and is located within 10km to 20km of SSR Mining's very successful Seabee and Santoy mines, which is Saskatchewan's largest gold mining operation (Figure 2).

Data is currently being analyzed and results will be processed to highlight target areas for geological follow-up and targeting high priority targets for drill testing.

SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m (6125') drill program recently completed on the Olson property (the " Property "). The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC.

The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, 2,981m (9780') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') diamond drill program completed in Winter 2021. Both programs were successful in intersecting significant gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends at the Olson and Sisken Zones as well as defining newly discovered gold mineralization at the Point , Jena , Ackbar and Michael's Lake Zones (see SKRR's news releases dated February 4, 2021 , March 25, 2021 , and May 6, 2021 ).

Winter Program Drilling Highlights:
  • Winter 2022 program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad mineralized zones at Michael's Lake. New discoveries include:
    • OL22009: 50.35 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (85.00- 135.35m )
  • Drill results at the Olson Zone continue to be encouraging: step-out holes show continuity of mineralized shear veins along strike and down-dip of previous intersections.  The Olson Zone remains open in all directions.  Significant intersections include:
    • OL22003: 8.07 m @ 1.62 g/t Au (47.73- 55.80m ), including:
    • 0.89 m @ 5.64 g/t Au (51.11- 52.00m )
    • OL22006: 2.07 m @ 2.44 g/t Au (74.70- 76.77m )
  • Drilling at Ackbar Lake focused on extending gold mineralization first discovered in 2021. 2022 drilling proved strike-length continuity of mineralization > 100m from the discovery hole OL21029. Significant intersections include:
    • OL22008: 6.75 m @ 0.95 g/t (62.00- 68.75m ), including:
    • 1.02 m @ 1.97 g/t (63.48- 64.50m )
    • OL22008 confirmed continuity of mineralization over > 100m . This mineralization was first discovered in drill hole OL21029, returning 0.75g/t Au over 8.12m , including 2.39g/t Au over 1.4m ;
  • 9 of 10 holes completed during the recent program intersected significant gold mineralization
See Olson property map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/
Select Drill Results Table:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Core Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone

OL22001

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.20

Olson

OL22002

17.63

18.38

0.75

2.34

and

81.60

83.70

2.10

3.20

including

81.60

82.64

1.04

5.22


OL22003

47.73

55.80

8.07

1.62

including

50.00

54.30

4.30

2.78

including

51.11

52.00

0.89

5.64

and

66.14

67.15

1.01

1.01

and

72.50

73.25

0.75

1.69


OL22004

125.32

126.74

1.42

1.43

and

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.33


OL22005

23.33

37.90

14.57

0.50

including

32.45

33.50

1.05

1.27

and

74.41

76.10

1.69

0.89

including

75.10

76.10

1.00

1.05


OL22006

74.70

76.77

2.07

2.44

and

88.50

89.50

1.00

1.37

and

100.23

105.90

5.67

0.81

including

102.72

103.98

1.26

1.72


OL22007

32.42

33.80

1.38

2.00

Ackbar

and

51.35

52.50

1.15

1.01

and

130.60

137.50

6.90

0.43

including

136.92

137.50

0.58

1.01


228.10

229.00

0.90

1.42


OL22008

62.00

68.75

6.75

0.95

including

62.00

65.72

3.72

1.25

including

63.48

64.50

1.02

1.97


OL22009

85.00

135.35

50.35

0.56

Michael's Lake

including

131.00

134.10

3.10

1.48


OL22010

no significant intercepts

Carina

* All drill indicated intercepts as reported in this news release are measured along core length and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Drillholes OL22001 – 006 were completed at the Olson Zone and were designed to test mineralized shear-veins hosted in strained metavolcanic rocks. Results from 2022 show that mineralization reported in historic holes have strike and dip direction continuity and remains open in all directions. Hole OL22003 returned 8.10 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 0.84m of 5.64 g/t Au. Hole OL22006 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 2.07 m .

Drillholes OL22007 – 008 were completed at Ackbar Lake and tested mineralized shear/vein systems hosted in granodiorite-diorite of the Brownell Lake Pluton. Mineralization in this zone was first discovered during the 2021 program in hole OL21029. OL22008 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 6.75 m including 1.97 g/t over 1.02m .

OL22009 tested a geophysical chargeability anomaly at the Michael's Lake Zone that was first intersected in OL20018 and OL21024. OL22009 was designed as a 120 m step-out from OL21024 and successfully intersected mineralized hosted at the contact between the Brownell Lake Pluton and surround country rock. Assays show a broad, low-grade Au mineralization associated with the contact, returning 50.35m of 0.56 g/t Au including 3.10 m of 1.48 g/t Au.

Drillholes OL22010 tested the western extension of Au mineralization reported in historic drilling at the Carina Zone. The hole intersected semi-massive arsenopyrite hosted in a 1.0 m thick quartz vein. Assays did not return economically significant Au concentrations.

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. commented recently on the results: " We continue to be encouraged by results to date at the Olson Project. The presence of consistent high grade gold mineralization identified at the Olson Zone and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Point, Ackbar and Michael Lake Zones confirms the overall potential of the Olson Project and the widespread presence of gold mineralization on the property."

Ross McElroy , Chairman and Chief Geologist of SKRR Exploration stated: " With multiple drill confirmed target areas displaying a diverse style of gold mineralization, the Olson property continues to impress, showing encouraging signs of the potential to host deposit scale occurrences.  Hole OL22009 at Michael Lake, with a 50m wide mineralized interval is an excellent example of the large and robust scale of gold mineralization at Olson."

Olson Project Summary:

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling by third party operators reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  Fall 2020 drill program by SKRR at the Olson Zone intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. Follow-up drilling in 2021 extended known mineralization at historical occurrences and resulted in a new gold discovery at the previously undrilled Ackbar Zone. The Olson project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with many known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains or SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Olson Property.

QA/QC:

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Olson property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. TerraLogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 50 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA25). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA24 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 50g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). ALS Global is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of SKRR and the QP.

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Olson Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRM's") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM's from all holes reported passed within 3 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values. SKRR detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c0557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (US OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, (a) up to 7,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$9,800,000 and (b) up to 12,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$15,427,866.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 for a period of two years(the "Offering

Canstar Drills 20.6 g/t Gold over 3.5 Metres at Kendell Prospect; Extends Mineralization Downdip by 80% to 180 Metres

Canstar Drills 20.6 g/t Gold over 3.5 Metres at Kendell Prospect; Extends Mineralization Downdip by 80% to 180 Metres

Canstar Resources Inc.

Includes 58.2 g/t Over 1.1 Metres

White Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the Betty Property, Yukon

White Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the Betty Property, Yukon

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 drill program at the Betty Ford and Mascot targets on its Betty property. The Betty property is strategically located in the southern part of the Company's land package, approximately 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper (4) ) and 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (3) ). This drill program forms part of the Company's 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

"Our 2021 maiden diamond drill program on the Betty Ford target returned one of the best holes drilled in the district, intersecting 3.46 g/t gold over 50m from near surface. We are eager to follow up on this exciting discovery to further test the extents of the broad gold zone encountered. We are also excited to commence a maiden diamond drill program at the Mascot Target that hosts three large gold mineralized zones, which we believe may be indicative of the presence of a broader gold system. Our Betty property is located in close proximity to existing large gold and copper deposits along the same fault structure. We look forward to further advancing this prospective and underexplored property," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

Steppe Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Steppe Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A total of 35,544,144 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 51.10% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Election of Directors

Steppe Gold Clarifies Disclosure

Steppe Gold Clarifies Disclosure

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify the disclosure regarding the certificates and applicable consents of qualified persons related to each of David Morgan, Dan V. Michaelsen and Ochirkhuyag Baatar in connection with the NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study for the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Phase 2 Expansion Project, Mongolia with an effective date of October 27, 2021, and issued on November 30, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

As a result, the Company has filed: (i) amended certificates for David Morgan and Dan V. Michaelsen to clarify their responsibility in connection with preparing certain portions of the Technical Report; and (ii) certificate and consent of qualified person for Ochirkhuyag Baatar.

Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective June 29, 2022 that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 14th, 2022. The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the Private Placement before July 14, 2022

In this first tranche, the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $452,010 by issuing 3,228,643 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

