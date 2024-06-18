SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West


SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plan to commence a drill program of approximately five (5) exploration core drillholes as well as ground gravity and Time Domain EM geophysical surveys at the 'Clearwater West Project' located in Saskatchewan. This work program is expected to commence in July 2024. The exploration permits to carry out the work have been received from the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan. SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Project from F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("F3"). The Clearwater West Project is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.

Only three shallow drillholes were previously completed on the property (see F3's news release dated August 4, 2023) in 2015 and encountered graphitic shear zones. Drilling this summer will consist of follow up drilling of the 2015 holes as well as first pass drilling targeting ground Time Domain electromagnetic and IP resistivity anomalies on areas of increased conductivity along untested airborne EM conductors on the east side of the property.

The western part of the property has untested conductors that are sub-parallel to the Patterson Lake corridor which hosts Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit located 13 km to the north and 17 km to the north respectively. Ground gravity and Time Domain EM surveys will also be completed this summer in the west part of the property, covering distinct conductive areas defined by the 2014 VTEM survey, to develop and define distinct drill targets for future testing.

Summary of the Clearwater West Property

The Clearwater West Project is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 11,786 hectares and is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Project.

Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.

F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and have been reviewed and approved by Michelle McKeough, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Terralogic Exploration Inc., a Qualified Person. Ms. McKeough has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Clearwater West Project but may not be representative of expected results.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned drill program at the Clearwater West project (including the size and timing of the work program) and the expected completion of geophysical work, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

Source

tsxv:skrrtsxv stocksnickel investinggold investingGold Investing
SKRR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: SKRR Exploration Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that further to its May 1, 2024 news release, the Company and Citizen Mining Corp. have mutually terminated the arm's length share exchange agreement dated May 1, 2024 .

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company's shares will resume trading effective at market open on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c3525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length share exchange agreement (the " Agreement ") with Citizen Mining Corp. (" Citizen ") and each of the shareholders of Citizen (the " Vendors ") dated May 1, 2024 pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the " Acquisition ") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Citizen (the " Citizen Shares "), a private British Columbia incorporated company, that holds an option (the " Option ") to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in and to eleven (11) mineral claims in Saskatchewan known as the Bishop Lake Uranium Property (the " Property "). The Property is located in Saskatchewan, Canada . Citizen holds the Option pursuant to a property sale agreement (the " Sale Agreement ") with Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (the " Seller ") dated April 14, 2024 a private British Columbia incorporated company that is the legal, beneficial and registered holder of the mineral claims comprising the Property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces a previous engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" Red Cloud ") for certain capital market advisory services pursuant to an advisory agreement dated December 8, 2021 (the " Agreement ") was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as it did not fully comply with Exchange policies.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Red Cloud assisted in overall marketing of the Company. Certain of the services enumerated in the Agreement constituted promotional activity within the scope of Policy 3.4 of the Exchange. The Agreement was for an initial term of twelve months and automatically renewed on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Agreement was formally terminated in June 2023 . Under the engagement, Red Cloud was paid an initial fee of $150,000 for the initial twelve-month period and $10,000 per month thereafter. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c5246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production


Keep reading...Show less
Sierra Nevada Gold

SNX Prepares to Drill Silver Targets at Blackhawk Epithermal Project, Nevada

Previous drilling at Blackhawk returned up to 1,270 g/t Ag (BHD006) beneath the historic Endowment Mine, previous rock chip sampling returned +1% silver from the Morning Star Mine1

Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it is preparing a drilling program to follow up drill hole BHD006 which returned results including 0.5m at 1,270 g/t Ag and 1m at 823g/t Ag at Endowment Mine, part of its Blackhawk Epithermal project in Nevada, USA.1

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals

Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcement on 6 June 2024 regarding the lodgement of orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Extension of Entitlement Offer Closing Date

On 31 May 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited (“Tempest” or “the Company”) announced the details of a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Offer) of up to approximately 103,824,886 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one New Share for every five (5) shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share to raise up to approximately $830,599.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Related News

Lithium Investing

SQM Secures Long-term Lithium Deals with Hyundai and Kia

Rare Earth Investing

Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations

Coal Investing

Report: 800 Coal Power Stations Ripe for Profitable Transition to Renewable Energy

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Copper Investing

Miramar to Present at Gold Coast Investment Showcase Conference

×