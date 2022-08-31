Life Science NewsInvesting News

Powerful, Effective, Targeted Topical Treatment Formulated to Prevent and Address Visible Signs of Body Skin Aging

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body, the first product from the professional-grade skincare line formulated to prevent and address visible signs of body skin aging for a toned look. 1 It is clinically proven to diminish the look of crepey skin, address uneven skin texture, improve the appearance of body skin firmness and tone, and improve the look of sagging skin. 1

SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body Product Photo

"The skin on the body represents 95% of our skin. It's unique and different from the skin on our face and neck 1 . As our body skin ages, it has specific needs and requires a targeted approach," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Environmental factors, such as sun exposure and pollutants, and intrinsic factors, including changes in fat distribution and muscle tone, take a toll on the body. 2 SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body is a luxurious formula rooted in science that delivers transformative results."

With more than two decades of excellence in innovation, SkinMedica ® continues to rely on research to formulate the most advanced and innovative professional-grade skincare products. Following the launch of the brand's Neck Correct Cream for Neck and Décolleté in April 2021 , Allergan Aesthetics continues to expand its footprint with SkinMedica ® science for every body with this dermatologist-tested product that can be used alone or following a body contouring procedure.

SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body contains carefully curated ingredients including Green Microalgae and Shitake Mushroom Extracts, Lemon Balm Extract, Coffea Arabica Seed Oil, Caffeine, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Japanese Parsley, Paradisi (Grapefruit Peel) Oil, and Ginger Root Extract.

The hydrating formula features a scientifically proven technology that targets five pathways related to fat and laxity in the skin and supports the extracellular matrix, firmness and crepiness: 1

  • Promotes dermal extracellular matrix components
  • Supports cellular clearance and recycling
  • Enhances skin detoxification via lymphatic system
  • Antioxidant protection
  • Supports balanced lipid metabolism and localized fat regulation

"Body skin aging begins as early as age 25. The skin on your body becomes thinner with age, which can further accelerate the visible signs of aging 3-4 ," says Dr. Mona Gohara , Dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor, Yale School of Medicine . "Start prioritizing your body now – the product shows significant results such as skin appearing visibly tighter, smoother and more toned. In addition to adding SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone lotion to my patients' overall body care regimen as a standalone, patients can also use the product following body contouring procedures."

In a head-to-head clinical study 1 where the products were used twice a day, investigators assessed the following improvements at weeks 4, 8, and 12:

  • On the upper arms for sagging
  • On the thighs for cellulite
  • On both the upper arms and thighs for skin smoothness, skin tone evenness, crepiness, body skin firmness, and body texture

Firm & Tone Lotion showed significant visible improvements vs. a leading professional-grade topical body for body skin crepiness, texture, skin tone evenness, and smoothness. 1

At Week 4*:

  • Crepiness (arms)

At Week 8 :

  • Body skin texture (thighs)
  • Skin tone evenness (thighs)
  • Skin smoothness (thighs)

At Week 12 :

  • Crepiness (thighs)

With continued results over 12 weeks.

*Week 4, (p ≤ 0.031). †Week 8, (p ≤ 0.022). ‡Week 12, (p ≤ 0.022)

SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body ( $165 USD MSRP) is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com , and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. For use, dispense the lotion into hands, and massage into the skin until the product is fully absorbed. Apply to desired area twice daily or as needed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. SkinMedica ® Firm & Tone Lotion for body may be used alone or following a body contouring procedure. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram or click here .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SkinMedica ® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The SkinMedica ® product described here is intended to meet the FDA's deﬁnition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. This SkinMedica ® product is not intended to be a drug product that diagnoses, treats, cures or prevents any disease or condition. This product has not been approved by the FDA and the statements on these pages have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com . To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References

  1. Data on file at SkinMedica ®.
  2. McCullough JL, Kelly JM. Prevention and treatment of skin aging. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2006;1067:323-331.
  3. Kim E, Cho G, Won NG, Cho J. Age -related changes in skin bio-mechanical properties: the neck skin compared with the cheek and forearm skin in Korean females. Skin Res Technol. 2013;19(3):236-241.
  4. Lane K. What really happens to your skin after age 25. https://www.thelist.com/335442/what-really-happens-to-your-skin-after-age-25. February 17 , 2021. Accessed July 27, 2021 .

SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body Model Photo

SkinMedica® Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinmedica-launches-firm--tone-lotion-for-body-301614022.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Company executives will answer questions about the company at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES TOPLINE DATA FROM LUMAKRAS® PHASE 3 TRIAL IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

LUMAKRAS Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival, Demonstrating Superiority Over Standard of Care Docetaxel Chemotherapy, in KRAS G12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Detailed Data to be Presented at an Upcoming Medical Congress

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT NEW, POSITIVE CLINICAL AND REAL-WORLD DATA ACROSS INFLAMMATION PORTFOLIO AT EADV 2022

New Positive Data From Phase 3 SPROUT Trial, Studying Otezla (apremilast) in Children Ages 6-17 With Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Positive Results From the Phase 3 DISCREET Study, Investigating Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Otezla in Patients With Moderate to Severe Genital Psoriasis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics publishes 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report

-- Report is aimed at helping practitioners and the industry prepare for the future by supporting the evolving needs of patients --

-- North American medical aesthetic market expected to grow more than 10 percent annually through 2026* --

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.

Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will deliver the Company presentation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and with Mr. Fletcher Payne, CFO of Aptose, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, please contact your conference representative.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Demonstrates Strength of Oncology Portfolio Across Diverse Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2022

Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study of Trodelvy ® Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in Pre-Treated HR+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer –

– Additional Oral Presentations from TROPiCS-02 Study Feature New HER2 Status Sub-Analyses and Health-Related Quality of Life Data

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×