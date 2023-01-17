Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Life Science NewsInvesting News

SkinMedica® Launches Even & Correct

The Results Are Clear - A Scientifically Proven Path to Targeting the Appearance of Hyperpigmentation and Improving Skin Tone and Texture

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of the long-awaited SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Collection. Clinically proven and formulated to deliver targeted results, these three products work separately and together to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the face: Advanced Brightening Treatment, Dark Spot Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.

"Hyperpigmentation is the second-highest professional-grade skincare concern seen in-office 1 with demand for effective treatment continuing to rise," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "With a formulation backed by science, our R&D team has developed an innovative collection to meet patients where they are in their hyperpigmentation journey.  SkinMedica ® continues to be a category leader innovating for all patient skin types."

"Hyperpigmentation is a complex, emotional condition that is often misunderstood and can be difficult to treat as diverse skin types and tones present with hyperpigmentation and respond to treatment in different ways," said Dr. Corey L. Hartman , Board-certified dermatologist and Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL . "My approach to hyperpigmentation treatment for my patients are nuanced and multimodal to treat existing discoloration and prevent future spots by targeting the root cause. The collection is a customizable and comprehensive approach that can be used together or individually to help target a broad spectrum of unwanted hyperpigmentation conditions, including melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) and effectively targets six critical pathways associated with melanogenesis."

The SkinMedica ® Even & Correct products are hydroquinone-free, well tolerated, and effective on all skin types and for multiple ethnicities. Results can be amplified in-offices by receiving a DiamondGlow® treatment with Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Pro-Infusion Serum.

"Patent-pending and exclusive to SkinMedica ® , the LTN Complex used in the Even & Correct collection features Ultra-Concentrated Lotus Sprout Extract enriched in phytochemicals through a specialized extraction process to harness the most powerful properties that address skin discoloration, Tranexamic Acid to reduce the appearance of dark spots and Niacinamide to reduce the appearance of skin discoloration and fine lines," said Dr. Prithwiraj Maitra, Executive Director, Global Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics. "In clinical studies, individuals saw visibly brighter, more even skin tone in as little as one week. 2 "

  • SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment: A powerful daily serum to help target and prevent visible discoloration.
    • 83% of patients agreed that "the serum improved the evenness of my skin tone," at week 8 (n=108)
    • 80% agreed "it makes my skin look less dull," at week 8 (n=108)
    • 84% agreed "it improved the overall appearance of my skin," at week 12 (n=110)
  • SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream: A heavy-duty, targeted, fast-acting spot treatment booster that minimizes the look of dark spots.
    • 75% of patients agreed that "it improved the appearance of uneven skin tone and discolorations," at week 8 (n=41)
    • 74% agreed "it visibly reduced the size of dark spots," at week 8 (n=41)
    • 78% agreed "it visibly reduced the size and intensity of my uneven pigment," at week 8 (n=41)
    • 78% agreed "it reduced the appearance of my sunspots," at week 12 (n=41)
  • SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads: Alcohol-free brightening pads exfoliate and help reduce the appearance of dullness and uneven tone and texture.

SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment ( $178 MSRP), SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream ( $88 MSRP), and SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads ( $60 MSRP) are available for purchase at SkinMedica.com , and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. To experience the SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow ® , you can find a provider near you by clicking here . For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram or click here .

About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SkinMedica ® IMPORTANT INFORMATION
CAUTION: Do not use Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream if you are pregnant, lactating, or planning to become pregnant.

Sunburn alert: Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads and Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream contain an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to sunburn. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using these products and for a week following discontinuation.

Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher during any sun exposure when using Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment.

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

DiamondGlow ® Uses
The DiamondGlow ® device is a general dermabrasion device that gently removes the top layer of skin and delivers topical cosmetic serums onto the skin.

DiamondGlow ® Important Safety Information
The DiamondGlow ® treatment is not for everyone. You should not have a DiamondGlow ® treatment if you have compromised skin quality. Tell your provider if you are pregnant or lactating, or if you have any medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are using topical medications on the area to be treated.

Typical side effects include a scratchy, stinging sensation during the treatment and temporary tightness, redness or slight swelling after the treatment. Rare serious side effects may also occur and include severe skin irritation and allergic reactions.

SkinMedica ® Pro-Infusion Serums Disclaimer
SkinMedica ® Pro-Infusion Serums are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These products are not intended to be drugs that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Please talk to your provider for additional information.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com and DiamondGlow.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References:

  1. 2021 Kline Professional Skin Care Executive Study.
  2. Data on file at SkinMedica ® .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinmedica-launches-even--correct-301721744.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic Recruits First Participant in the Multi-center U.S. Study

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company-sponsored Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788) investigating the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie and Anima Biotech Announce Collaboration for the Discovery and Development of mRNA Biology Modulators against Oncology and Immunology Targets

- Collaboration leverages Anima's mRNA Lightning technology platform and AbbVie's extensive expertise in Oncology and Immunology
- Anima will receive an upfront payment of $42 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Anima Biotech (Anima), today announced a collaboration to discover and develop mRNA biology modulators for three targets across Oncology and Immunology. Anima will use its mRNA Lightning platform to discover novel mRNA biology modulators against the collaboration targets providing ABBVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize the programs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

QULIPTA Now Approved by Health Canada for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in Adults

  • QULIPTA is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • AbbVie is the only pharmaceutical company to offer three treatments across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease .

  ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved QULIPTA (atogepant) for the prevention of episodic migraine (ABBVie's migraine portfolio to support Canadians impacted by migraine.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"Migraine is one of the leading causes of disability in Canada and impacts a person's ability to function and perform their daily routines," says Dr. Elizabeth Leroux , Founder and Chair, Migraine Canada. "People with migraine face incredible challenges managing a debilitating neurological condition that others cannot see or truly understand. Migraine Canada welcomes the approval of QULIPTA for Canadians who will now have an opportunity to experience a new treatment that will help prevent and manage episodic migraine appropriately and take control of their migraine attacks before they even start."

The approval is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QULIPTA in nearly 2,000 patients who experienced 4 to 14 migraine days per month. QULIPTA demonstrated statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid and continuous reductions in mean monthly migraine days among adults with episodic migraine compared to placebo across the 12-week treatment period with significant reductions seen in weeks 1-4. 1

"AbbVie is committed to bringing new innovative treatments to address the needs of Canadians living with migraine," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "With the approval of QULIPTA for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine, AbbVie has expanded on our support to those living with migraine given the legacy of BOTOX ® for the treatment of chronic migraine, and recently approved UBRELVY ® for acute treatment of migraine. AbbVie is proud to partner with the migraine community to advance treatment and care for people living with this neurological disease."

About Migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with recurrent attacks that lasts 4-72 hours. It can be defined by symptoms such as moderate to severe pain intensity, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. 2 An estimated 2.7 million Canadians are reported diagnosed with migraine, however the number of people living with migraine is much higher. 3 Episodic migraine is characterized as having less than 15 headache days per month, while 15 headache days or more per month, is considered chronic. 4

About QULIPTA (atogepant)

QULIPTA (atogepant) is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. QULIPTA is an orally administered, small molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology. 1

For important safety information, please consult the QULIPTA™ Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

For more information on AbbVie's complete migraine portfolio, please visit www.abbvie.ca.

______________________________

1

AbbVie Canada. QULIPTA Product Monograph. December 2022.

2

Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS) The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia. 2018;38(1):1-211. Accessed April 2022.

3

Ramage-Morin P., & Gilmour, H. (2014). Prevalence of migraine in the Canadian household population. Health Reports, 25(6): 10-16. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/82-003-x/2014006/article/14033-eng.pdf?st=CSyp19VF . Accessed April 2022.

4

Migraine Canada. The Migraine Family: categories and groups. Retrieved from https://migrainecanada.org/posts/the-migraine-tree/roots/migraine-categories/the-migraine-family-categories-and-groups/ . Accessed April 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c4650.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE NAMMI THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE THE THIRD AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

Biotherapeutics Company to Receive lab Space, Mentoring and Other Benefits

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute today announced that Nammi Therapeutics has been awarded the third Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California . Nammi Therapeutics will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie and Immunome Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover Multiple Novel Oncology Targets

- Multi-year collaboration to identify up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs leveraging Immunome's Discovery Engine

- Immunome to receive $30M upfront payment with potential for further platform access and option payments as well as development, commercial, and sales-based milestones, and tiered royalties

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Provides Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Net Revenue Results

Preliminary unaudited net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 of approximately $28.4 million and $134.0 million

Preliminary unaudited net product revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 of approximately $28.3 million and $103.5 million

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pan Asia Metals: First-mover Advantage in Critical Metals for Southeast Asia Market

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

×