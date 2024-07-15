- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.
Highlights
- Siren has entered into a definitive agreement with Canadian listed RUA Gold Inc. (CSE:RUA) for the sale of the Reefton Project to consolidate the Reefton Goldfield.
- This transaction will create the largest gold explorer on the Reefton Goldfield on the West Coast mining district of New Zealand’s South Island.
- The transaction will create the largest tenement package of 1,242km2, on the high-grade Reefton Goldfield that has produced +2Moz at 15.8 g/t Au.
- The proposed transaction is for RUA to acquire Siren’s 100% owned subsidiary, Reefton Resources Pty Ltd (NZ), with the key outcomes being:
- RUA to acquire the Reefton Project for A$20m, comprising A$2m in cash and A$18m in RUA shares.
- Siren Chairman Mr Brian Rodan will join the RUA Board on completion of the transaction.
- Acquisition price of A$45/oz, based on Reefton’s current 444,000 oz inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)2.
- Post transaction, Siren will hold approximately 30.2% of RUA’s common shares outstanding, maintaining a significant interest in the Reefton project as well as acquiring an interest in the high-grade Glamorgan Project in the North Island of New Zealand.
- Siren will retain the Sam’s Creek Project with a current MRE of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au and remain listed on the ASX (Refer Table 1).
- The total consideration equates to approximately A$0.10 per issued share of Siren, which represents a 28.4% premium over Siren’s closing share price on 12 July 20241.
- Post transaction Siren will have cash and investments of over $20m, representing 10cps per SNG share, and it will focus on the Sam’s Creek Project, which currently has a MRE of 824koz of gold and a pending mining permit application, whilst shareholders will remain invested in Reefton through the RUA shareholding.
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals such as shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.
Consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (“Siren” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated 14 July 2024 (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Reefton Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Securities Exchange listed RUA Gold Inc. (“RUA”), whereby RUA will acquire 100% of the capital of Reefton Resources Pty Ltd. (“Reefton Resources”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for A$20 million in cash and shares of RUA (the “Transaction”). Reefton Resources owns 100% of the tenements that comprise Siren’s Reefton Project.
The Transaction, expected to be completed in November 2024, provides Siren with a cash payment of $2 million and $18 million in common shares of RUA (the “RUA Shares”). Following completion of the Transaction, Siren would own approximately 30.2% of the current estimated issued and outstanding RUA Shares. The Transaction eliminates the need for a potentially dilutive near-term equity raising to continue exploration at Reefton, while retaining continued ownership and upside in the expansion and future development of the Reefton Project.
The Transaction will establish RUA as the dominant landholder in the region, with approximately 1,242km2 of tenements in the historical Reefton Goldfield. Following completion of the Transaction, RUA will be well positioned as the pre-eminent gold explorer on the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand, with a pro forma market capitalisation of approximately C$60 million (A$64.9 million)2. Combining properties and exploration activities in the Reefton Goldfield provides a number of strategic benefits, including:
i. Consolidation of the tenement package, creating the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer
ii. Significant project synergies for mine development and a central processing hub
iii. Larger exploration programs with more consistent news flow
iv. Combines mine permitting and expedites eventual project construction
v. Combined company best positioned to further consolidate the Reefton Goldfield
vi. Siren retains upside in exploration and development of a consolidated Reefton
vii. Siren will be able to focus on exploration and development at Sams Creek
viii. RUA will be focused on exploration and development of the combined Reefton belt
Figure 1: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield district.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“Siren’s vision for the Reefton region has been to create a significant high grade gold producer with a central processing facility fed by numerous underground mines. This transaction is a significant step in realising this vision and a great outcome for Siren shareholders. Siren can focus on the multi-million-ounce potential at Sams Creek while RUA can continue to explore the consolidated Reefton Project. This transaction is at a ~3.8x premium EV/ Resource multiple compared to Siren’s current share price and will enable Siren to fast-track Resource growth at Sams Creek, while RUA can fast-track gold and antimony Resource growth at Reefton. New Zealand is open for business and this partnership with RUA allows Siren to fast-track exploration and development of its asset base.”
RUA CEO, Robert Eckford commented:
“The transaction between RUA and Siren Gold is a significant step in RUA becoming the largest tenement holder of the highly prospective Reefton Goldfield district, home to host rocks with high-grade gold and antimony. This transaction is a natural fit for our portfolio and creates the opportunity for real synergies, which, in combination with local knowledge, sets us for a rapid re-rating from further exploration success and resource delineation across the combined land package.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Victor Rajasooriar - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Before joining Echo, Rajasooriar was chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focussed on uranium and gold in Western Australia (WA) and Argentina, is pleased to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at 10:00am Perth AWST time on Monday 15 July 2024 under the ticker code PR2.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Piche Resources Limited shares to commence trading on the ASX today (Monday 15 July 2024) at 10:00am AWST (ASX: PR2)
- The IPO raised a total of $10.0 million (before costs) at A$0.20 per share with an excellent register of international & Australian funds, and high net worth and retail investors
- Capital raised will be used to advance drill ready tier 1 exploration targets in Australia and Argentina, and working capital
- Pre-IPO funds have been applied to progress land tenure, community engagement, land access agreements and prepare for the imminent drilling campaign at Sierra Cuadrada and Ashburton projects (uranium) and Cerro Chacon (gold)
Euroz Hartleys acted as Lead Manager to the IPO and introduced investor participation from a number of international & Australian funds combined with high net worth, retail investors and Piche directors and management.
Funds raised will be used to advance the Company’s drill ready exploration targets, including the Australian Ashburton project, the two Argentina projects Sierra Cuadrada & Cerro Chacon and working capital requirements. Importantly, the majority of funds raised will be allocated to exploration of the key uranium and gold projects.
Project Portfolio – Western Australia and Argentina
KEY FOCUS
With the ASX IPO now completed, Piche intends to accelerate exploration activities on three targets at the Ashburton Project in Western Australia, and at Sierra Cuadrada and Cerro Chacon in Argentina.
Piche’s immediate attention will be at the Ashburton Project in WA, where previous drilling in the 1980’S delivered high grade uranium from the Angelo River Prospect. Piche will be seeking to replicate historical drilling results to assist in driving a JORC Resource estimate at Angelo River.
Longer term, Piche aims to build a significant mining group with separate uranium, gold, and base metal companies under its banner, capitalising on an improving commodity market.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Share Purchase Plan Closure
Aurum Resources Limited (ACN 650 477 286) (ASX:AUE) (the, Company) announces that it has raised $744,100.00 (before costs) pursuant to the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that closed on 10 July 2024.
The SPP offered eligible shareholders registered on the Record Date the opportunity to subscribe for new fully paid ordinary shares up to a maximum value of $30,000 per eligible shareholder on the same terms as the Placement to sophisticated investors conducted by the Company in June 2024 (New Shares).
The Company will issue 2,254,837 New Shares at an issue price of $0.33 per share. The New Shares will be issued as per the timetable of the SPP.
The Company maintains the flexibility to place any Shortfall under the SPP Offer within 3 months of the closing date.
The funds raised under the Placement and the Plan will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire as it targets delineation of an inaugural JORC mineral resource late in CY2024, including for diamond drilling, surveys and other test work, and building a centralised exploration camp at the Boundiali Gold Project site.
The Company would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed
The Company will issue 464,892,732 new fully paid ordinary shares, and 232,446,377 new options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026, and will apply for quotation of the options on the ASX. The new securities are expected to be issued on or before Tuesday 16 July 2024.
The Company intends to supplement the $1.86 million raised over the next three months by a placement to a cornerstone shareholder, and with proceeds from the anticipated sale of around $1.3 million of surplus plant and equipment.
The Company is currently in discussions with a substantial Investment Group that have expressed interest in becoming a 19.9% shareholder, and if the proposed transaction proceeds, they would seek to appoint a director to Antilles Gold’s Board and possibly to the Board of the Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, and actively support the objectives of the joint venture. Negotiations on this matter are continuing.
Antilles Gold wishes to thank all shareholders and new investors who have taken up shares in the issue as it will allow the Company to subscribe for a further $1.2 million of shares in Minera La Victoria, leaving only ~$0.8 million outstanding to finalise its $23.0 million (US$15.0 million) earn-in for a 50% shareholding, and will ensure the completion of pre-development activities for the small, but important, Nueva Sabana mine, and continuity of the DFS for the La Demajagua project.
END
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Antilles Gold Limited. For further information, please contact:
Brian Johnson, Chairman,
Antilles Gold Limited T: +61 (02) 4861 1740E: brianjohnson@antillesgold.net
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?
Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.
Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.
"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.
He also discussed his outlook for the gold price and gold miners as they prepare to release Q2 results.
"We should see really sweet numbers on the profitability of many gold producers — Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) — we could make a long list. We should see really good numbers," King told the Investing News Network during the interview.
In his view, if these companies see big jumps in profit, they may start to attract attention from Wall Street.
"I do think that 'Big Wall Street,' so to speak, will absolutely have to rebalance some of that cash towards the hard assets, and in particular gold (and) silver producers," he commented.
Watch the interview above for more from King on the outlook for gold and gold stocks, as well as his thoughts on the petrodollar and which companies he's watching in Yukon and BC's Golden Triangle.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking
John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold price, saying that after the second quarter's record-setting levels miners should be due to share good results.
Pointing to Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSEGOLD), the three biggest holdings in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), he said he expects strength.
"What's different this time around for these three companies, and other gold producers, is that they've been able to clip a really nice margin on what their costs are vs. what the current price of gold is," he said.
While the broad market remains focused on tech, Feneck believes that may start to change.
"I think value managers are going to start to see these stocks in the large-cap gold space start to do much better, and it'll catch their attention later as the year progresses," he explained, emphasizing that the shift won't be immediate.
"Will it be an all-in kind of event? No. What we're going to need to see in our view is the broad market start to pull back, and that will create what we call a sector rotation into some safer havens like a Newmont or an Agnico."
Feneck also gave overviews of a variety of small-cap resource stocks he's watching.
Precious metals stocks on his radar at the moment include First Nordic Metals (TSXV:FNM,OTCQB:FNMCF), NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) and Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF).
Feneck is also interested in "special situation" companies with different ideas or exposure to lesser-known commodities. Examples include Golden Metal Resources (LSE:GMET,OTCQX:GMTLF), Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQX:FWEDF), First Tellurium (CSE:FTEL,OTCQB:FSTTF) and Angkor Resources (TSXV:ANK,OTCQB:ANKOF).
Moving over to uranium, Feneck remains bullish and is interested in juniors. He mentioned Forum Energy (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) and F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) as companies on his list.
Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on the resource sector and the companies he's eyeing.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Forum Energy Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW
Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).
- Under the HOA with Acros Minerals Pty Ltd (Acros) and Crown Gold Resources Pty Ltd (Crown), Golden Deeps will reimburse $179,263 previous exploration expenditure, and earn an 80% interest by spending $300,000 on exploration within three years (see Significant Terms, Appendix 1).
- The Acros and Crown tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which hosts the Hill End and Hargreaves goldfields (2Moz historic production1) - and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt, which is highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1). Major deposits in the Lachlan Fold Belt include the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway deposit (456Mt @ 0.83 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu endowment2).
- Golden Deeps is currently drilling at the Havilah Copper-Gold Project (EL8936) within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt to test a series of porphyry/volcanics hosted copper-gold targets at the Hazelbrook prospect3 (see location, Figure 1 and magnetics with key targets, Figure 2).
- Targets within the Acros (EL9114, EL9069 & EL9118) and Crown (EL9060) tenements include:
- Extensions of the Sofala Volcanics south of the Havilah Project. Magnetics indicate continuity of the highly-prospective volcanics and intrusives which project south under Permian cover into EL9114. No previous work has tested the underlying volcanics and/or the intrusive boundary (see Figures 1 and 2).
- Extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt along the Mudgee Fault (Figure 1), which includes the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and buried porphyry intrusion targets, into EL9069 and EL9060 north of the Havilah tenement (see Figures 1 and 2).
- Extensions of the Hargreaves and Tuckers Hill high-grade gold trends north into EL9118 (see Figure 1).
- The Company will build on previous work which has shown that the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and porphyry Cu-Au targets are present on EL9114 and EL9069. Planned work includes further geophysical surveys (detailed gravity, magnetics & Induced Polarisation), with a focus on extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt south and north of the Company’s projects (Figure 2).
- This work will aim to define drilling targets targeting major porphyry/volcanics hosted copper gold deposits in an area which has received limited exploration due to shallow cover.
“This HOA gives Golden Deeps access to extensions of mineralised volcanics and intrusives within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is highly prospective for major porphyry/volcanic hosted copper gold discoveries and is a similar setting to major deposits such as the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway mine.
“The Acros and Crown tenements also include extensions to the Hill End gold corridor which has produced over two million ounces of gold.
“We now look forward to immediately advancing geophysical programs to define drilling targets south and northwest of the Company’s Havilah Project, where drilling is currently testing copper-gold targets which continue under cover into the Acros and Crown ground.”
Figure 1: Geology of the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt showing the Acros and Crown tenements and GED’s existing projects
Figure 2: TMI Magnetics image, GED’s Havilah tenement and adjoining Acros tenements and targets
About the Acros and Crown Tenements
Acros holds three exploration licences (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9118) and Crown one exploration licence (EL9060) near Mudgee in the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt region of NSW (see Figure 1 for locations). Details of the tenements are shown in Table 1 below:
Table 1: Acros and Crown Tenements expenditure and commitments:
The Acros and Crown tenements are located close to the eastern margin of the Lachlan Fold Belt and straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which contains the Hill End gold field (2Moz produced), and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt which is highly prospective for porphyry related copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1).
In the eastern tenements (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9060), the Company is targeting porphyry/volcanic hosted copper-gold mineralisation in a belt of Ordovician age (Sofala) volcanic rocks in the Rockley Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is part of the Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province known for world-class copper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway2 and North Parkes4 (see Figure 3, below). These major deposits are hosted by Ordovician volcanic rocks and associated with “porphyry” intrusives and sit within parallel volcanic belts to the west of the Rockley-Gulgong Belt.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Deeps, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
