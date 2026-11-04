Sintana Energy to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference November 5th

Sintana Energy to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference November 5th

Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI,OTC:SEUSF AIM:SEI OTCQX:SEUSF), the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in emerging "frontier" geographies, today announced that Eytan Uliel, President, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 5th, 2026.

DATE: November 5th
TIME: 9:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 6. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • PEL 83 exploration well to be drilled by Total, expected results in 2026
  • PEL 90 exploration well to be drilled by Chevron, expected results in 2026
  • KON-16 Angola, expect a farm out process
  • Area OFF-1 Expect 3D seismic acquisition and interpretation
  • Area OFF-3 conclusion of farm out process in 2026

About Sintana Energy

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in emerging "frontier" geographies. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as pending indirect interests in additional licences in Namibia and Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Sintana Energy
Jonathan Paterson
Founder, Harbor Access Investor Relations
+1 475 477 9401
jonathan@harbor-access.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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