Silvus Technologies Introduces the FASST 6000 Spectrum Sensor Delivering Powerful RF Spectrum Intelligence and Geolocation to the Tactical Edge

New low-SWaP spectrum sensor delivers industry-leading 144.5 THz/s spectrum scanning, redefining the benchmark for mobile SIGINT, EW and distributed RF sensing operations
Silvus Technologies (Silvus), a Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) company and a global leader in advanced tactical wireless communications, today announced the launch of the FASST™ 6000 Spectrum Sensor. FASST 6000 represents Silvus' expansion beyond MANET radio communications and mesh networking into advanced RF sensing and spectrum awareness technologies.
Designed for the tactical edge, this handheld radio signal detection system packs the performance of a much larger device into an ultra-low size, weight and power (SWaP) form factor. It's purposefully designed for on-the-move signals intelligence operations and rapidly deployable RF sensing networks, providing warfighters and unmanned systems operators with critical situational awareness in contested environments.
At the heart of the system is Silvus' proprietary signal processing technique: Filtering by Aliasing Spectrum Sensing Technology (FASST) that delivers extremely fast scanning speeds of up to 144.5 terahertz per second. By eliminating the lag of conventional sensors, this technology enables near-instantaneous measurement across frequencies ranging from 1 MHz to 6 GHz. Utilizing a synchronized antenna array, FASST allows operators to both detect and locate the direction of elusive short-duration, low-power or low-duty-cycle transmissions frequently missed by traditional sensors.
With scanning speeds that outperform competing systems in its size class by more than 100 times, the FASST 6000 offers a smaller, lighter and more cost-effective solution for mobile platforms and dismounted forces. Its integrated IP networking and USB interfaces, combined with embedded processing and low power consumption (17 watts) allows for rapid deployment as either a standalone asset or a component of a larger distributed sensing architecture.
"The launch of the FASST 6000 represents a pivotal shift for Silvus as we bring our expertise in tactical communications to the vital field of RF sensing," said Mansour Rachid, vice president of research and development, Silvus Technologies. "We're delivering exceptional scanning speed and precision in a compact, rugged form factor to empower our customers to detect and localize threats faster, setting a new pace for EW warfare and helping to ensure they maintain the information advantage on the modern battlefield."
"At Silvus, we don't just innovate; we set the pace for the tactical edge by turning theoretical research into battle-hardened solutions," said Babak Daneshrad, founder and CEO, Silvus Technologies. "The FASST 6000 represents our commitment to always challenging the status quo and helping ensure that the warfighter maintains a decisive information advantage."
The FASST 6000 supports high-speed and high-probability signal detection, recording and direction finding of RF emitters. When integrated into a StreamCaster ® MANET mesh network of three or more sensors, the system enables real-time triangulation and precise geolocation of RF sources, allowing for awareness of both friendly forces and adversaries throughout battlespace. These capabilities support a wide range of missions, from localized electronic intelligence to wide-area distributed RF monitoring and detection.
FASST 6000 is available as a rugged handheld spectrum sensor for dismounted operators or as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) module for integration into unmanned aerial, ground or maritime surface platforms. This cutting edge technology strengthens the signal intelligence portfolios of Motorola Solutions , including CRFS .
To learn more about the FASST 6000, visit www.silvustechnologies.com and follow Silvus on social media. See it in action with a live demonstration at Modern Day Marine, April 28-30, 2026 in Washington, D.C., booth 1811.
About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions company
Silvus Technologies is a global leader in advanced tactical networking and Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO). At the forefront of innovation for mission-critical applications, Silvus reshapes data-driven decision-making at the tactical edge with high-capacity MANET communications, intelligent spectrum awareness and electronic warfare resiliency.
Through its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, Silvus provides robust, high-throughput connectivity for defense and public safety agencies in some of the world's most complex environments. By expanding beyond traditional communications with advanced signal intelligence solutions, Silvus delivers comprehensive EMSO capabilities—enabling operators to sense, manage and defend their communications within a contested spectrum.
Headquartered in Los Angeles and driven by a team of world-class PhD scientists and engineers, Silvus continues to define the future of the tactical ecosystem with proven range, scalability and interference mitigation. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property, and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430167284/en/
Media Contact:
Keith Swenson
+1 310-614-9897
Keith.swenson@motorolasolutions.com