Silvus StreamCaster 4400 Enhanced MANET Radio Receives Department of Defense Certification for Secure U.S. Military Drone Operations

DoD's innovation unit and AUVSI, a leading autonomous innovation industry group, validate expanded portfolio of Silvus NDAA-compliant radios for secure use in unmanned missions
Silvus Technologies (Silvus), a Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) company and a global leader in advanced wireless networking solutions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has added the StreamCaster 4400 Enhanced (SC4400E) mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) radio to its Blue UAS Framework, a rigorous testing and certification program that approves technologies for use in U.S. military unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations. The Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has also added the SC4400E to its Green UAS Cleared Components list, certifying it meets rigorous cybersecurity and supply chain standards for commercial drones and components.
Credit: Motorola Solutions
"The Blue UAS Framework and AUVSI Green UAS certification validate that the SC4400E MANET radio meets the rigorous standards for secure, mission-critical connectivity demanded by today's leading-edge unmanned systems operating in the world's most challenging and contested environments," said Neema Daneshvar, vice president of Product, Silvus Technologies. "Its addition to both programs strengthens Silvus' position as a benchmark for robust, secure and resilient command and control (C2) and mesh networking solutions for UAS and unmanned operations."
Powered by Silvus' proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO waveform, SC4400E radios create a scalable connected mesh network that can link hundreds of nodes, from drones to ground radios, to stream high-bandwidth video, voice and sensor data back to command with extreme range. The radio is designed to easily integrate into fixed infrastructure or vehicular, maritime, airborne or unmanned systems, to support missions across air, land and sea.
The SC4400E provides access to Spectrum Dominance 2.0, an ever-expanding suite of electronic warfare (EW) defense capabilities, including Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD), Anti-Jamming and Advanced Threat Protection. These capabilities help deliver secure and protected communications in congested and contested spectrum environments without sacrificing performance, even under electromagnetic attack.
The National Defense Authorization Act-compliant SC4400E joins the StreamCaster SC4200EP, StreamCaster LITE SL4200 and SL5200 MANET radios on the Blue UAS Framework and Green UAS Cleared Components list.
About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions company
As a leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications on the ground, in the air and at sea. Its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement and public safety agencies in the toughest operational environments around the world. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency and scalability. A Motorola Solutions company, Silvus Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
