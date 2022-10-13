Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q2 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after market close.

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 18.0 million pounds of lead and 6.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 6%, 50%, and 2%, respectively in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 20% in zinc compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 Fiscal 2022").

For the first six months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 3.7 million ounces of silver, 2,300 ounces of gold, 37.1 million pounds of lead, and 12.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 15%, 28%, and 11%, respectively in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q2 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • On a consolidated basis, 290,981 tonnes of ore were mined, down 1% over Q2 Fiscal 2022, but 291,643 tonnes of ore were milled, up 7% over Q2 Fiscal 2022.
  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 17.3 million pounds of lead, and 5.9 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.3 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc sold in Q2 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the Ying Mining District, 215,927 tonnes of ore were mined and 216,262 tonnes of ore were milled, up 4% and 19%, respectively, compared to Q2 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 16.2 million pounds of lead, and 2.0 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 9%, 50%, 10%, and 25%, respectively, in silver, gold, lead, and zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the GC Mine, 75,054 tonnes of ore were mined and 75,381 tonnes of ore were milled, down 12% and 16% compared to Q2 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 141 thousand ounces of silver, 1.8 million pounds of lead, and 4.0 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 21%, 39% and 32%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q2 Fiscal 2022. Mining operations at the GC Mine were partially affected in August and September 2022 as the Company worked on improving ventilation and electric power facilities to comply with several new safety production regulations issued by the National Mine Safety Administration of China (e.g., underground workface temperature shall not be over 30 degrees centigrade), which became effective September 1, 2022 . The Company will continue to work on some improvements in October to fully comply with these new regulations.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Cons Op Results

Cons Op Results (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Op Results Ying

Op Results Ying (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Op Results GC

Op Results GC (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Lon Shaver
Vice President
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER – FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.  Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests;  joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations;  competition;  operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada;  environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Additional information relating to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301649069.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c4173.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CASVMSilver Investing
SVM:CA,SVM
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Pan American Silver provides notice of third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results and conference call

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 . Pan American Silver will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bar of silver and coins on top of a newspaper with three pie charts on it

Silver Price Update: Q3 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous silver price update.

After spending 22 of the last 27 months above US$22 per ounce, the silver price has trended lower over the past five months, shedding 17.8 percent between January and October of this year.

The start of Q3 saw the white metal trading for US$20; however, seasonality, inflation, market weakness and lingering supply hiccups eroded its value from mid-August through September.

By mid-September, silver had slipped to US$17.76, representing a quarterly, year-to-date and two year low. The end of the quarter saw the versatile metal recoup some of its losses, ending the three month period at US$18.94.

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP INTERCEPTS NEW HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES AT LMW MINE, YING MINING DISTRCT, CHINA, INCLUDING VEIN LM26: 5.39 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 2,896 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER AND 2.58% COPPER

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

 Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the LMW mine within the Ying Mining District in China .  From October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 a total of 56,803 metres ("m") in 416 diamond drill holes, including 372 underground holes and 44 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 378 holes have been received and selected results are presented in Table 1 below.  Currently, two surface and eight underground rigs are drilling at the LMW mine.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports production of 101,840 gold equivalent ounces for the third quarter of 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports solid production results for the third quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.

Gold and silver production highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" "MAG Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the " Report "), which underscores MAG's fundamental commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG commitments, practices, and performance for the 2021 year. To view or download a copy of the Report, please see the ESG section of the MAG Silver website at https:magsilver.comesgreports .

"The publication of our inaugural Sustainability Report marks an important evolutionary milestone for the Company, demonstrating how our long-standing proactive corporate commitment to sustainability, respect, transparency and communication with our stakeholders has been formalized into an ongoing ESG framework for managing and measuring our existing exploration and development programs," stated George Paspalas, MAG's President and CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS 2022 AGM RESULTS AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 15, 2022 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.  A total of 101,907,093 common shares, representing 57.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

74,978,190

96.08 %

3,057,320

3.92 %

Paul Simpson

71,088,697

91.10 %

6,946,814

8.90 %

David Kong

71,335,481

91.41 %

6,700,030

8.59 %

Yikang Liu

76,896,116

98.54 %

1,139,394

1.46 %

Marina Katusa

74,288,517

95.20 %

3,746,994

4.80 %

Ken Robertson

76,955,339

98.62 %

1,080,171

1.38 %

The Company would like to welcome Ken Robertson to the board of directors.  Mr. Robertson is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years of public accounting experience in Canada and England . He was a Partner and Global Mining & Metals Group Leader with Ernst & Young LLP ("EY"), where he developed extensive experience in initial public offerings, financings, governance, and securities regulatory compliance. Mr. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Shareholders also approved the share-based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.  Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2022-agm-results-and-appoints-new-director-301638309.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c6958.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×