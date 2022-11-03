Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 Fiscal 2023"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 FISCAL 2023
  • Mined 290,981 tonnes of ore, milled 291,643 tonnes of ore, and produced approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 18.0 million pounds of lead, and 6.0 million pounds of zinc;

  • Sold approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 17.3 million pounds of lead, and 5.9 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $51.7 million ;

  • Realized adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $6.8 million , or $0.04 per share. The adjustments were made to remove impacts from impairment charges, share-based compensation, foreign exchange, mark-to-market equity investments, and the share of associates' operating results;

  • Reported net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $1.7 million , or $0.01 per share, with the loss mainly due to an impairment charge of $20.2 million against the La Yesca Project;

  • Generated cash flow from operating activities of $14.1 million ;

  • Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $0.77 ;

  • All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $8.25 ;

  • Spent and capitalized $2.9 million on exploration drilling, $9.4 million on underground development, and $1.2 million on construction of the new mill and tailings storage facility;

  • Spent $1.2 million to buy back 503,247 common shares of the Company under its Normal Course Issuer Bid; and

  • Strong balance sheet with $201.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. The Company holds further equity investment portfolio in associates and other companies with a total market value of $111.0 million as at September 30, 2022 .

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tab 1 - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q2 Fiscal 2023 was $1.7 million or $0 .01 per share, compared to net income of $9.4 million or $0 .05 per share in the three months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 Fiscal 2022").

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the Company's consolidated financial results were mainly impacted by i) an increase of 3%, and 50%, respectively, in silver and gold sold, and a decrease of 22% in zinc sold; ii) a decrease of 18%, 11%, and 5%, respectively, in the realized selling price for silver, gold, and lead, and an increase of 5%, in the realized selling prices for zinc; iii) a foreign exchange gain of $4.3 million arising from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Company's functional currencies, mainly the Chinese yuan and Canadian dollar; iv) a loss of $1.6 million on equity investments; and v) an impairment charge of $20.2 million against the La Yesca Project.

Revenue in Q2 Fiscal 2023 was $51.7 million , down 11% compared to $58.4 million in Q2 Fiscal 2022. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease of net realized selling prices for silver, gold and lead.

Income from mine operations in Q2 Fiscal 2023 was $14.4 million , down 39% compared to $23.6 million in Q2 Fiscal 2022. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $12.9 million , compared to $19.3 million in Q2 Fiscal 2022. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $1.5 million , compared to $4.5 million in Q2 Fiscal 2022.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q2 Fiscal 2023 was $14.1 million , down $16.8 million compared to $30.9 million in Q2 Fiscal 2022.

The Company ended Q2 Fiscal 2023 with $201.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down 6% or $11.9 million , compared to $212.9 million as at March 31, 2022 . The decrease is mainly due to a negative translation impact of $15.6 million on cash and cash equivalents arising from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan.

Working capital as at September 30, 2022 was $170.9 million , down 8% compared to $186.3 million as at March 31, 2022 .

CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Tab 2 - CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the Company mined 290,981 tonnes of ore, down 1% compared to 292,468 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2022. Ore milled in Q2 Fiscal 2023 was 291,643 tonnes, up 7% compared to 271,816 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2022.

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver, 1,200 ounces of gold, 18.0 million pounds of lead, and 6.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 6%, 50% and 2%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead production, and a decrease of 20% in zinc production over Q2 Fiscal 2022.

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the consolidated production costs were $86.07 per tonne, up 2% compared to $84.75 per tonne in Q2 Fiscal 2022. The all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed in Q2 Fiscal 2023 were $127.48 , down 6% compared to $135.76 in Q2 Fiscal 2022.

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, the consolidated cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were $0.77 , compared to negative $1.65 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to a $1.6 million decrease in by-product credits and a $2.6 million increase in expensed production costs.

The consolidated all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were $8.25 compared to $7.35 in Q2 Fiscal 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in cash costs per ounce of silver offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in administrative expenses, mineral resources tax, and sustaining capital expenditures.

EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Tab 3 - EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, on a consolidated basis, a total of 88,506 metres or $4.2 million worth of diamond drilling were completed (Q2 Fiscal 2022 – 124,544 metres or $6.2 million ), of which approximately 45,365 metres or $1.3 million worth of underground drilling were expensed as part of mining costs (Q2 Fiscal 2022 – 91,970 metres or $2.4 million ) and approximately 43,141 metres or $2.9 million worth of drilling were capitalized (Q2 Fiscal 2022 – 32,574 metres or $3.8 million ). In addition, approximately 10,340 metres or $4.0 million worth of preparation tunnelling were completed and expensed as part of mining costs (Q2 Fiscal 2022 – 9,953 metres or $3.4 million ), and approximately 21,187 metres or $9.4 million worth of tunnels, raises, ramps and declines were completed and capitalized (Q2 Fiscal 2022 – 20,501 metres or $8.3 million ).

In Q2 Fiscal 2023, a total of 5,525 metres or $0.5 million worth of drilling were completed and capitalized at the Kuanping Project. The application for a mining permit is pending review and approval by the relevant provincial government authorities.

As of September 30, 2022 , a total of $2.5 million in expenditures have been incurred on the construction of the new 3,000 tonnes per day flotation mill (the "New Mill") and the new tailings storage facility (the "TSF"). A total of 645 metres of drainage tunnels were completed, and the site preparation for the New Mill was also substantially completed. The first batch of $4.1 million (RMB¥29.3 million) of milling equipment was ordered. The environmental and safety assessment study report was revised and is pending government approval.

The Company also spent approximately $1.5 million to upgrade most roads to concrete and upgrade certain environmental protection facilities at the Ying Mining District as part of our continued commitment to build green mines.

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE - Ying Mining District

Tab 4 - INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE - Ying Mining District (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE - GC Mine

Tab 5 - INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE - GC Mine (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 , the mining operations at the GC Mine were partially affected in August and September 2022 as the Company worked on improving ventilation and electric power facilities to comply with several new safety production regulations issued by the National Mine Safety Administration of China . The improvements were completed in October 2022 and the Company expects that mining operations at the GC Mine will return to normal operating levels for the remainder of the year.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, Friday, November 4 , at 9:00 am PDT ( 12:00 pm EDT ). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Canada / USA TF: 888-664-6383

International Toll: 416-764-8650

Conference ID: 07271204

Participants should dial-in 10 – 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Mr. Guoliang Ma , P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-IFRS) MEASURES

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes contains therein for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 , which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca under the Investor section. This earnings release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description. The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 28, section 11 – Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 .

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-adjusted-net-income-of-6-7-million-0-04-per-share-and-cash-flow-from-operations-of-14-1-million-for-q2-fiscal-2023--301668415.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c5320.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CASVMSilver Investing
SVM:CA,SVM
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Fortuna reports that construction at its Séguéla gold Project is 83 percent complete

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonne per day mill at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, "We are pleased to report that the construction progress at Séguéla continues to track on-time and on-budget despite a particularly heavy wet season." Mr. Whittle added, "The operation is now moving forward with its recruitment and on-boarding of key senior personnel allowing for the development of the operational procedures and systems in order to facilitate a smooth transition from construction into operation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends high-grade silver zone at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released results for 45 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 34,239 metres at the Company's 100% owned La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico . The results include five new drill holes that further define a zone of high-grade mineralisation around drill hole 96-03-22 that was first disclosed by the Company in a news release dated July 21, 2022 . With the inclusion of these new drill holes, this area has been expanded to measure approximately 200 metres in diameter and up to 250 metres vertically.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports Continued Exploration Success Intersecting 19.97 g/t Au over 20.9m Near Active Underground Mining at Jerritt Canyon

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine ("Jerritt Canyon") located in Elko County, Nevada. The 2022 drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining; mid-term focused drilling planned to validatetest the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings; and long-term focused drilling aiming to make new gold discoveries in the district (Figure 1).

"Today's exploration results appear to extend gold mineralization to the northwest of the recently discovered Zone 10 area between the operating SSX and Smith mines," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "This gold intercept looks to have identified another high-grade underground mineralized pod near current mining activities, with similar gold grades to the recently discovered Zone 10 area. Additional follow up exploration holes are planned over the next few months to further define the dimensions and overall size of this exciting new area which is located only 80 metres away from underground access."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Activities Report For Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 9, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO; Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Production From Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or the "Company") is pleased to report third quarter ("Q3") metal production from the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, on a 100% basis, 180,807 tonnes of mineralized material from both underground development and initial stopes were processed during the three months ended September 30, 2022 at an average head grade of 513 silver grams per tonne.

Total Juanicipio production for the quarter, based on provisional estimates before offtake agreement adjustments, totaled 2,617,146 silver ounces and 5,422 gold ounces (MAG's attributable 44% interest: 1,151,544 silver ounces and 2,386 gold ounces). MAG expects to release its full financial and operational results on November 14, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×