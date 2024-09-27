Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silvercorp Reports 2024 AGM Results

Silvercorp Reports 2024 AGM Results

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol  TSX:  SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp " or the " Company ") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 12, 2024 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting (" AGM ") held today.  A total of 98,611,116 common shares, representing 45.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

70,764,482

92.97 %

5,352,585

7.03 %

Paul Simpson

67,986,944

89.32 %

8,130,122

10.68 %

Yikang Liu

75,341,650

98.98 %

775,417

1.02 %

Marina Katusa

74,601,006

98.01 %

1,516,060

1.99 %

Ken Robertson

74,894,673

98.39 %

1,222,393

1.61 %

Helen Cai

75,430,531

99.10 %

686,535

0.90 %

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long-life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) a long-term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information:  
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver , President
Phone: (604) 669‐9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224‐1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2024-agm-results-302261467.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c5329.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Provides Share Repurchase Program Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) announces that to date it has acquired through the facilities of the TSX, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid announced November 23, 2017, 788,000 of its common shares at an average price paid per common share of CDN $2.89.  All common shares repurchased will be cancelled.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
For further information: Investor Contact: Lorne Waldman, Senior Vice President, Silvercorp Metals Inc., Phone: (604) 669-9397, Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881, Email: investor@silvercorp.ca, Website: www.silvercorp.ca.
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.newswire.ca

×