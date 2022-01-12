Trading Symbol TSX: SVM NYSE American: SVM Silvercorp Metals Inc. is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province China . From June 1 to December 31, 2021 24,369 metres from a total of 153 diamond drill holes, including ...

SVM:CA,SVM