Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that at the request of CIRO, Silverco wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometres west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Ayranto"

Mark Ayranto, President & CEO
Phone: 778-888-4010
Email: mayranto@silvercomining.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations & Communications
Email: info@silvercomining.com
www.silvercomining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: timely receipt of permits and approvals necessary for planned work; access to surface rights and community support; no material adverse changes to general business, economic, market and political conditions; commodity price and foreign exchange assumptions; inflation and input costs remaining within expectations; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms when required.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: exploration, development and operating risks (including drilling, sampling, assaying, interpretation and modeling uncertainties; variability of mineralization; representativity of samples; true-width estimation; metallurgical variability; water management; geotechnical and ground conditions); risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; the absence of current mineral reserves at the Cusi Property; that AgEq is a reporting metric only and does not imply economic recoverability; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico (including changes in mining, environmental, labour, water, land access and related regimes); community relations, social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; title, surface rights, access and environmental liability risks; health, safety and security risks; commodity price and FX volatility (silver, gold, lead, zinc; MXN/CAD/USD); cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and contractor availability; political and macroeconomic instability; financing and liquidity risks (including the availability and terms of debt and/or equity); TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; counterparty risks; limitations and uncertainties relating to historical data and third-party reports (including the risk that historical results cannot be verified to NI 43-101 standards); force majeure events; litigation and enforcement risks; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279012

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silverco MiningSICO:CCTSXV:SICOPrecious Metals Investing
SICO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Trading resumes in: Company: Silverco Mining Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: SICO All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a validated and updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Cusi Project ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GGA)(OTC:GGAZF).Further to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2025, Goldgroup is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production

Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") provides the following year-end update and shareholder letter from President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Verrico, outlining the Company's strategic positioning amid record silver prices, its clear development pathway at the Maria Norte... Keep Reading...
Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / December 23, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program on the northern and central areas of Mosseau, its flagship project in... Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ONTARIO (December 22, 2025) TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC:... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Correction to Warrant Terms of $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Announces Correction to Warrant Terms of $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0). Further to the Company's news release disseminated this morning announcing a non-brokered private placement offering of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $5.00 per Unit, for... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $5.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,000,000 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces C$15 Million Strategic Investment by Two Cornerstone Purchasers

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Supply Tight, Demand Strong, What's Next for the 2026 Uranium Market?

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025