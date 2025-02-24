Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size and modified its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2025 (the "Offering" ).

The Offering will include the sale of the following securities (collectively, the "Securities"):

  1. Up to 15,000,000 units of the Company at $0.50 each (the "Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase ‎warrant (a "Half-Warrant", with two Half-Warrants being referred to as a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75‎ within 36 months ‎following issuance; and

  2. Up to 877,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share and a Half-Warrant (subject to the same terms as indicated above), each issued as a "flow-through share" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to fund exploration activities at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska and for general working capital and gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for exploration expenditures at the Company's Adams Plateau Project in British Columbia.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and for British Columbia subscribers, "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's Adams Plateau Project, with such expenses to be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and the Company will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws. The Company anticipates paying finders' fee, payable in cash and/or non-transferable finders' warrants, to certain eligible parties who introduce subscribers to the Offering. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2025, or on any other date or dates as the Company may determine.

Certain directors and officers of the Company plan to acquire securities under the Offering. The issuance of securities to such insiders would be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSXV and neither the fair market value of securities issued to related parties nor the consideration being paid by related parties will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory. Silver47 Exploration Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol AGA. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

Follow us on social media for the latest updates:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca

For investor relations
Meredith Eades
info@silver47.ca
778.835.2547

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering, including the number of Units and FT Units issued in respect thereof; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder's fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; insider participation in the Offering; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; and the Company's plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability to close the Offering, including the time and sizing thereof, the insider participation in the Offering and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the use of proceeds not being as anticipated; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242030

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), has identified anomalous concentrations of several elements listed by both the United States and Canada as 'critical metals.' Following the 2024 drill program, a full review of historic and recent drill assays was undertaken with a focus on critical mineral potential. In addition to the high-grade zinc-silver-gold-lead-copper defined in the inferred resource, elevated amounts antimony (Sb), gallium (Ga), niobium (Nb), and vanadium (V) were found to occur within the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource zones.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGA), and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is focused on rapidly expanding its resource base of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, with the aim of reaching a milestone development decision in the next 3-5 years, while also driving new discoveries.

Backed by industry leaders, the Company is advancing its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska, which currently hosts 168.6 million ounces of silver at 336 g/t AgEq, equivalent to 1 million tonnes of zinc at 7% ZnEq or 2 million ounces of gold at 4 g/t AuEq.

Silver47's initial focus is on increasing the silver-gold rich Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resources at the eastern end of this district-scale land package, with an exploration target of 50Mt in the 300-400 g/t AgEq grade range for 480Moz Eq. The company's extensive land holdings of 942 state mining claims and one mining lease cover a 60km trend of polymetallic mineralization.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary Thompson
President & CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233679

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Two infill-confirmation holes drilled at the western extent of the Dry Creek resource intersected broad zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization with multiple high-grade massive sulphide intervals. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce results from two diamond drill core holes at the West Tundra Flats resource area for a combined 331m at its wholly owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Both drill holes cut high-grade silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper zones within a wider sulfide mineralization horizon.

Highlights from 2024 West Tundra Flats Drill Holes:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO, February 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Implementation Agreement (" Agreement ") with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") that were previously announced in the news releases of the Company dated July 8, 2024 and January 7, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from an Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") which demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products.

The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Study relates to a standalone industrial project and anticipates the production of awaruite ore from projects that are not limited to mineral projects of the Company; without limiting the foregoing, the Study is separate and standalone from the Baptiste Nickel Project, which demonstrated the technical and commercial advantage of mining and concentrating awaruite ore to a high-grade awaruite concentrate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Provides Corporate Update

Prismo Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two conferences over the next month: the BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Metals Conference and the Prospectors and Developers of Canada Conference (PDAC). The focus at both will be meeting with existing shareholders and new investors to talk about progress at Nuvau's Matagami Project in Québec.

"Nuvau is participating in these conferences to share our story with a broader audience," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to providing current and new investors with a deeper insight into the Matagami opportunity, including the exploration potential for base metals and gold on this large land package in the Northern Abitibi, as well as the rare opportunity to bring this property back into production in the near term. If you are attending either of these events, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with us or stop at our booth to speak with our team."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have a booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 2nd to 5th (booth #2610). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the duration of the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project, all located between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, Ontario. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024and January 9, 2025. The exhibition booth will also showcase more recently obtained results from the three properties, see Bold press release dated January 17, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

