Silver Storm Completes Drawdown of US$7.0M Prepaid Offtake Facility With Samsung C&T

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR), is pleased to announce that the Company has fully drawn US$7.0 million under the previously announced Prepaid Offtake Financing Facility (the " Facility ") with Samsung C&T Hongkong Ltd. and QSSC, S.A. de C.V., both subsidiaries of Samsung C&T (" Samsung C&T "), as originally announced on October 10, 2025.
Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented , "This is a significant milestone for Silver Storm, providing the financial flexibility to execute our growth plans and deliver value to shareholders. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Samsung C&T, a global leader in commodity trading."
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Facility for 1) rehabilitation and preparation activities at the Company's La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (" La Parrilla "), including mill rehabilitation and upgrading, underground development, and 2) for general corporate and working capital purposes.
Repayments under the Facility will be made in equal monthly installments over a 12-month period commencing in May 2026 and may be made as deductions from the sale of concentrates. The maturity date of the Facility is April 30, 2027, and bears interest at the 1-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 4.75%.
A set-up fee of 1.25% of the funded amount was paid on draw down. No finder's fees, bonus shares or bonus warrants are payable in connection with the Facility. Samsung C&T is at arms-length to the Company and does not own any other securities of the Company.
The Facility grants Samsung the right to purchase 100% of the Lead-Silver concentrates and the Zinc concentrates produced at La Parrilla for a period of two-years.
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: statements regarding the structure and terms of the prepayment or structured finance facilities, the intended use of proceeds of the Agreement, the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla; and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla back into operation.
In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company have applied several material assumptions, including that: that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Agreement as anticipated; the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events; management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla; and the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, and any related production decisions are largely based on internal Company data and reports from previous operations and not based on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies, resulting in increased uncertainty and higher risks of economic and technical failure than would be the case if such studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.
Such forward-looking information represents managements and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
