Silver Storm Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) announces that, pursuant to its 2020 Amended and Restated Incentive Stock Option Plan (the " Plan "), it has granted stock options of the Company (" Options ") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 37,000,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years from date of grant. The Options all vest immediately. The Options granted are under and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and subject to the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to restarting operations at its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines.  La Parrilla historically produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Silver Storm MiningSVRS:CCTSXV:SVRSResource Investing
SVRS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle.

Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an asset's economics can be undermined by political instability, sudden regulatory changes or shifting government policies.

Canada stands out as a global leader in this regard. Its reputation as a stable and reliable mining jurisdiction is built on a foundation of political stability, the rule of law and a mature, transparent regulatory framework. This environment provides the certainty that investors require to commit the significant capital needed for exploration and development.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads.

The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade tensions, wage equity reforms and increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.

These new pressures are reshaping everything from project development and investment decisions to environmental approvals and land access, forcing the sector — and investors — to navigate a complex and evolving landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Download the PDF here.

EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.

For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be profoundly impacted by political changes, as new administrations can swiftly alter the regulatory landscape. These policy shifts can present both opportunities and setbacks, introducing a complex layer of uncertainty to even the most promising ventures.

At the same time, regions traditionally seen as stable and secure for resource development can face their own challenges, including rigorous permitting regimes that can slow mine development activity.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.

The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the organization calls “dangerously weak” safeguards in the sector.

Between 2016 and 2024, commercial banks extended US$493 billion in credit to companies mining copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other key transition minerals, according to the group.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Precious Metals Investing

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement