Silver North's Veronica Property Yields 76.8% Lead with Previously Reported 2,860 g/t Silver Discovery at Betty Target

  • Overlimit lead assays received from rock samples at the newly discovered Lodge and Cooper showings, within the 1 km by 1 km multi-element (silver-lead±zinc) Betty soil geochemical anomaly, which remains open to the east and south.

Vancouver, BC, December 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") announces, further to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2025, final analytical results from the 2025 field exploration program at the Veronica Property, one of three properties comprising the GDR Project in southern Yukon Territory (Figure 1). Lead assay results from two silver-bearing samples of massive galena in cobble-size float ( 2,860 and 213 gt silver See news release dated October 28, 2025) at the Lodge Showing, which initially exceeded upper detection limits of the sampling procedure, have returned 76.8% lead and 9.6% lead, respectively.  At the Cooper Showing, lead analysis from one silver-bearing sample from outcrop (33.17 gt silver), returned 1.36% lead.

"Lead mineralization, in the form of the mineral galena, is an important component of CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) style mineralization in the Silvertip District," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "While only float, they do show the potential for high grade silver and lead mineralization at the Betty Target, which is a great start as we begin to make exploration plans for Veronica in 2026."

The high grade lead results at the Lodge Showing come from float collected within the 1 km by 1 km "Betty Target" which is defined as a coincident silver (1 ppm to 31.1 ppm), lead (50 ppm to 8850 ppm) and zinc (200 ppm to 3830 ppm) anomaly that remains open to the east, and potentially to the south (see news release dated October 28, 2025). Massive galena-bearing samples from float include a 15-cm wide massive sulphide cobble which returned 2,860 g/t Ag, 0.412 g/t Au, 76.8% Pb, 0.13% Cu, 0.18% Zn and 2,250 ppm Sb, (Sample K665269 – Figures 2 and 3) and a cobble-sized sample uncovered in a hand trench in the same area that returned 213 g/t Ag, 9.6% Pb and 367 ppm Sb (Sample K665270 - Figures 2 and 3).


Figure 1: Location Map

The Veronica claims, part of the recently optioned GDR project, are located adjacent to the Tim Property (under separate option to Coeur Mining), in the Silvertip area of southern Yukon Territory. Exploration in the region is targeting high grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization similar to that found at the Silvertip Mine, approximately 12 km to the southwest of Veronica.

Analytical and Chain of Custody

Following the field program, all samples were secured on site and transported to the office of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited before being delivered to ALS Minerals in Whitehorse, Yukon.  All samples were prepared at ALS Minerals in Whitehorse before being transported to the ALS laboratory ( an independent accredited laboratory) in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis.

Rock and soil samples were analyzed using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61).  Gold analysis was by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-ICP21).  Over-limit analysis for silver was completed using Ore Grade four acid digestion (ME-OG62) and by fire assay and gravimetric finish ( Ag-GRA21 – 30g sample). Over-limit analysis for lead is currently being completed using Ore Grade four acid digestion (ME-OG62).

Grab and float rock samples collected in the program are selective by nature and may not necessarily represent the overall grade of underlying mineralization. Soil geochemical surveys conducted prior to Silver North's agreement to option the Veronica property consisted of grid (50 m samples on 100 m spaced lines) and ridgeline sampling (approximately) every 100 m. Approximately 453 soil samples were collected in kraft soil bags and analyzed using a 30g fire assay method for gold and standard ICP spectroscopy (Inductively Coupled Plasma) for 50 additional elements. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratories.


Figure 2: Compilation – Silver in soil geochemistry


Figure 3: Compilation – Lead in soil geochemistry

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane S ilver P roject (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project), the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon) and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Qualified Person

Mr. Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro and Associates (1981) Limited is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com

X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes

LinkedIn:

