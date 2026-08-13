Silver North Continues Haldane Drilling and Commences Veronica Exploration, Yukon

(TheNewswire)
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Two drill rigs operating at Haldane, focused on expansion of the Main Zone and testing new silver targets
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Comprehensive soil geochemical sampling, mapping and prospecting program at Veronica
Vancouver, BC, August 13, 2026 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") reports that drilling continues at its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, central Yukon Territory, Canada, where 10 holes have been completed to date. Silver North also reports the commencement of its 2026 field program at the Veronica Property, located in the Silvertip District, southeast Yukon. The program will build on the success of the 2025 program which identified silver mineralization in float and outcrop in stratigraphy that appears to be prospective for Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") style mineralization, similar to that seen at Coeur Mining's Silvertip Mine Project, located 11 km to the southwest of Veronica. The program is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Haldane Project Update
Drilling continues at the Haldane Project, Yukon, with two drills testing the Main Fault target, stepping out from the known extents of mineralization identified in 2024 and 2025 drilling. Since late June, approximately 2,550 metres of drilling have been completed in 10 holes, all of which tested the Main Fault structure. One drill has now been moved to the Bighorn Target to follow up strongly anomalous silver mineralization intersected in 2019, including 125.7 g/t silver over 2.35 m, in the only drillhole at this target (see news release dated October 22, 2019). The second drill will remain at Main Fault.
Drilling at the Main Fault is expanding upon the 100 metres of strike and 150 metres of downdip extension that has been identified to date, highlighted by results such as 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc over 13.15 m from hole HLD25-31 (see news release dated November 17, 2025 and January 12, 2026). Drill core from mineralized intersections in the first five holes has been sampled and shipped to ALS Laboratories. Management expects to start receiving analytical results from the laboratory in September. The 2026 program is expected to continue into October. Haldane is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, central Yukon Territory, next to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill Mine Property.
Veronica Field Program
The primary objective of the 2026 program at Veronica is to expand an open-ended multi-element soil geochemical anomaly that currently covers an area of 1.2 km by 1 km. Prospecting and mapping within the anomaly will also be completed to further understand and expand the Lodge and Cooper showings where mineralized float graded 2,860 g/t silver, and an outcropping northeast-trending fault graded 33.2 g/t silver (see news release dated December 11, 2025).
"The 2025 program at Veronica was highly successful on many fronts," commented Jason Weber, President & CEO. "We expanded the footprint of the Betty soil geochemical anomaly and identified a potential mineralized source in float and bedrock, while mapping indicated that the area has stratigraphy favourable for hosting CRD style silver-lead-zinc mineralization. The 2026 program aims to build on last year's success, as well as following up on new targets generated from our airborne LiDAR, magnetics and VTEM surveying conducted earlier this season."
Additional work will include the investigation of several target areas defined by airborne magnetics and VTEM geophysical anomalies. An initial soil grid and contour soil geochemical lines will be carried out over the southern half of the project where anomalous soil geochemical results coincide with additional magnetics and VTEM conductivity anomalies. The program is expected to take three weeks to complete with approximately 850 soil samples to be collected.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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