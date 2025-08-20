Silver Dollar Exercises Option on Government Gulch Portion of Ranger-Page Project

Silver Dollar Exercises Option on Government Gulch Portion of Ranger-Page Project

The Ranger-Page Project is in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that ranks among the world's top producers of silver, lead and zinc

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its new release of August 7, 2024, it has completed the exercise of its option to acquire an initial 75% interest in the Government Gulch portion of the Ranger-Page Project located in Shoshone County, Idaho, USA

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/263104_8d18b82334775a1c_001.jpg

Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Silver-Valley.jpg

Pursuant to the Government Gulch Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Government Gulch Agreement") dated July 20, 2021, and as amended by agreements dated July 20, 2022, May 22, 2024, and August 7, 2025, to exercise its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Government Gulch property under the Government Gulch Agreement (the "First Option"), Silver Dollar paid the optionor US$250,000 and incurred more than US$1,210,000 in exploration expenditures on the property.

Silver Dollar has the option to acquire the remaining 25% interest in the Government Gulch property (the "Second Option") through good faith negotiations with the optionor. In the event the optionor and the Company cannot agree on a purchase price for the Second Option, the Company can elect the purchase price of the Second Option to be: (a) US$2,250,000, (b) US$1,000,000 and issue US$1,250,000 of Silver Dollar's shares valued at the 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP"), or (c) if the optionor so requests, US$2,250,000 of Silver Dollar's shares valued at the 20-day VWAP.

If Silver Dollar does not exercise the Second Option on or before December 31, 2025, a joint venture will be formed among the parties and Silver Dollar will serve as operator. The Government Gulch Agreement includes dilution provisions where if a joint venture participant contributes less than its proportionate share of expenses, that participant's interest will be diluted. If a joint venture participant's interest is diluted to less than 10%, the other party will automatically acquire the diluted participant's interest and it will grant a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Government Gulch property. Silver Dollar has the right to purchase half of such royalty (1.0% of net smelter returns) for US$1,000,000.

If Silver Dollar exercises its option under the Government Gulch Agreement, as described above, it will grant Silver Valley Metals Corp. a royalty equal to 0.5% of net smelter returns from the Government Gulch property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7232/263104_8d18b82334775a1c_002.jpg

Figure 2: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets-082025.jpg

About the Ranger-Page Project

Located in a world-class silver district, the Ranger-Page land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground induced polarization (IP) surveys have identified anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, as well as the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Gregory Lytle,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (604) 839-6946
Email: greg@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263104

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Dollar ResourcesCSE:SLVSilver Investing
SLV:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Overview

Eric Sprott is a billionaire investor who has committed a major portion of his investments to the mining industry. This amounts to around $200 to $300 million of his wealth. In 2019, Sprott announced that he prefers to invest in junior mining companies as opposed to major mining companies given their potential for making new discoveries and higher growth.

As investors seek entrance into the mining industry, they will likely find Mr. Sprott’s recent investments to be of particular interest given his successful track record. Coattail investing is an increasingly popular and simple investment strategy in which an investor mimics the investments of a renowned investor like Eric Sprott.

Keep reading...Show less

Fully Funded and Drilling its Flagship Project in the Prolific Mexican Silver Belt

Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Intersects the Highest Grades to Date at the New Brazo Discovery, La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Phase II drilling continues, and the Company is fully funded for 2022

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report the initial assay results from the Phase II drilling ongoing at the underexplored Noria portion of the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Key Highlight:

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 g/t (83.6 oz/ton) AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 g/t (12.76 oz/t) AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Additional assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial exploration results for the fall and winter drilling program completed at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a total of 2,424 metres of core drilling has been completed through eleven holes at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market® to the OTCQX Best Market®.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on a financial chart background with upward trend lines.

Silver Miners Deliver Record Q2 Earnings as Price Breaks Out

Top silver miners around the world delivered a slate of strong second quarter earnings reports as a mixture of higher metals prices and production gains boosted results across the sector.

The silver price has broken decisively above the US$35 per ounce level, rising to levels not seen in over a decade. Its run has been fueled by a structural supply deficit and robust industrial demand.

Analysts also note that silver is finally beginning to catch up with gold — the gold-silver ratio has narrowed from April’s peak of 105 to around 94, signaling the white metal's relative strength.

Keep reading...Show less
Globe made of silver metal showing North America and South America.

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the silver price outlook, the company's management team and whether its assets are in one of the top silver-producing countries.

Location can be key, and knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors made sound decisions. For example, high silver production in a particular nation might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

So which country produces the most silver? In 2024, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country, followed by China and Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny silver bars labeled "FINE SILVER" and "999" purity.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe-haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles and silverware, as well as medicine and photography. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver too — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver has performed strongly in 2025 supported by several tailwinds, and broke through the US$39 per ounce mark on July 23 for the first time since 2011.

In this environment, it's a good time to learn about the largest primary silver companies on the ASX. These ASX silver stocks are sorted by market cap, and data was gathered using TradingView’s stock screener on July 24, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Silver Acquisition & Appointment of New Managing Director

Completion of Silver Acquisition & Appointment of New Managing Director

Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that the Company has today completed the acquisition of Silver Metal Group Limited’s two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Conrad Resources Pty Ltd and Webbs Resources Pty Ltd (Transaction), the terms of which are contained in the Company’s announcement to ASX of 22 May, 2025. The Transaction was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 7 July, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

PPY signs Biodegradable Boards Offtake Agreement with AQN

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

Related News

rare earth investing

New Rare Earths Venture Targets High-Grade Assets in US and Brazil

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

resource investing

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

lithium investing

Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Cleantech Investing

Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

×