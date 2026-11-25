(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi" or the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; BF: QS0) announces the November 24, 2026 closing of the first tranche ("First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 314,286 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$35.00 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$11,000,000, which was announced on November 12, 2026 and upsized on November 16, 2026 (the "Offering").
In connection with closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued 247,298 Common Shares at the Issue Price for gross proceeds of C$8,655,430. The Company expects to close the balance of the Offering in a second and final tranche on or around November 30, 2026.
In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling C$153,720 and issued 3,877 non-transferable finder's warrants to registered dealers who introduced subscribers to the Offering. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of C$52.50 until November 24, 2028.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the second tranche of US$7,000,000 payable for the Company's silver royalty acquisition on Soma Gold Corp.'s producing El Bagre Gold Mining Complex in Antioquia, Colombia, as well as for working capital and corporate development purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche, including the finder's warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Insiders of the Company, being Peter Bures, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Michael Gentile, Strategic Advisor to the Company and a shareholder holding more than 10% of the outstanding Common Shares, subscribed for an aggregate of 29,171 Common Shares under the First Tranche for gross proceeds of C$1,020,985. Mr. Bures acquired 8,600 Common Shares through entities he controls, and Mr. Gentile acquired, directly or indirectly, 20,571 Common Shares. The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by them exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the First Tranche, as the participation of insiders had not been confirmed at that time, and the Company considers it reasonable in the circumstances to complete the Offering on an expedited basis.
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds nine silver royalties across seven projects. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the second tranche of the Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the release and discharge of the security held by Soma's existing gold financier and its timing, the grant and registration of first-ranking security in favour of Silver Crown, the payment and timing of the second tranche of the purchase price and the increase of the Royalty to 100% of its full terms, the expected accretion from the Transaction and the expected increase in the Company's attributable silver ounce revenue, the timing and amount of royalty payments and minimum deliveries under the Royalty, future production at El Bagre, and the Company's pipeline of royalty opportunities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including assumptions regarding the silver price, the continuation of production at El Bagre at or above current rates, Soma's performance of its obligations under the royalty agreement, the release of the existing financier's security and the registration of security in favour of Silver Crown on the terms and within the time expected, and the satisfaction of the conditions to payment of the second tranche.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the release of the existing financier's security is delayed or not completed, that first-ranking security in favour of Silver Crown is not granted or registered, or that the conditions to payment of the second tranche are not satisfied; the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations and operations in Colombia, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; the financial condition of Soma and its ability to fund its operations and perform its obligations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
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