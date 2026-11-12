Silver Crown Royalties Announces C$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement With Lead Order From Michael Gentile

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON, November 12, 2026 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0) ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of up to 142,857 Common Shares at a price of C$35.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"). The Offering Price was determined with reference to the closing price of the Common Shares on Cboe Canada on November 11, 2026, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offering and represents a 13.3% discount to five day VWAP.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and corporate development purposes, including the funding of royalty acquisitions. The Offering is expected to close on or before November 30, 2026 and may be completed in one or more tranches. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including the acceptance of Cboe Canada. Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Company may pay finder's fees to registered dealers who introduce subscribers to the Offering, consisting of a cash fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds raised from such subscribers and finder's warrants equal to 5% of the number of Common Shares sold to such subscribers, each finder's warrant exercisable for one Common Share at a price of C$52.50 (a 50% premium to the Offering Price) for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to the acceptance of Cboe Canada.
Insiders of the Company, including Peter Bures, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Michael Gentile, Strategic Advisor to the Company and a shareholder holding more than 10% of the outstanding Common Shares, are expected to subscribe for an aggregate of 28,571 Common Shares under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1,000,000. The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to insiders nor the consideration to be paid by them will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the expected closing of the Offering, as the participation of insiders had not been confirmed at that time, and the Company considers it reasonable in the circumstances to complete the Offering on an expedited basis.
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds eight silver royalties across six projects and has agreed to acquire a ninth royalty, on Soma Gold Corp.'s El Bagre Gold Mining Complex in Colombia, which is expected to close on or before November 30, 2026. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
(416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion, size, pricing and timing of the Offering, the receipt of the acceptance of Cboe Canada and other regulatory approvals, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the payment of finder's fees and issuance of finder's warrants, the participation of insiders in the Offering and the availability of exemptions under MI 61-101, the completion and timing of the acquisition of the Soma Gold royalty, and the Company's pipeline of royalty opportunities. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including assumptions that the Offering will be completed on the terms and within the time described, that the required regulatory approvals will be obtained, that the net proceeds will be applied as intended and that the Soma Gold royalty acquisition will close on the terms announced.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the Offering is not completed in whole or in part or on the terms described, or that Cboe Canada acceptance is not obtained; the risk that the net proceeds are not applied as intended; the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Any offer or sale of the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription agreements between the Company and prospective purchasers in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities laws.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
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