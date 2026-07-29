Silver Crown Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties
 

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - July 28, 2026 –Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders (held on July 28, 2026) were approved, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting. Please refer to the report of voting results filed under SCRi's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

DIRECTORS

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Peter Bures

1,650,899

99.836%

2,720

0.164%

Peter Schloo

1,499,899

90.704%

153,720

9.296%

Peter Simeon

1,652,919

99.958%

700

0.042%

Philip van den Berg

1,652,919

99.958%

700

0.042%

 

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties (Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds seven royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

T: (416) 481-1744 | pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com    

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, "We structured and acquired multiple royalties (specifically PPX and EDM) positioning us for aggressive revenue growth in 2026. With over C$7 million in cash and silver bullion on our balance sheet, we can add additional royalties without further dilution. Our pipeline remains robust and we continue to advance a number of royalty opportunities presently" and the Company anticipates significantly higher royalty payments under the PPX Royalty with the minimum payment obligations commencing on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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