SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.
  • Sigma Lithium achieved a premium price calculated using a fixed-floating formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME. The price formula is final and non-provisional. Premium prices were achieved through a negotiated, "auction-price discovery" process.
    • The auction process maximizes transparency, leads to a more equitable and fair distribution of risk-reward across the supply chain, and ultimately increases value creation for the Company, an integrated industrial miner-processor of lithium concentrate.
    • In this fixed-floating formula, the final price for the ninth shipment will depend solely on the fluctuations of LME lithium hydroxide benchmark prices one month after the landing of the shipment (M+1).
  • Sigma Lithium will continue to drive its commercial strategy, maintaining control over allocation of the sales of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium amongst the bidders.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it has commenced loading its ninth shipment of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium, totaling 22,000 tonnes, at the Port of Vitoria. The Company sold its entire ninth shipment directly to LX International (" LXI "), formerly named LG International.

Sigma Lithium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Lithium Corporation)

Sigma Lithium has demonstrated significant progress in monetizing a commercial premium that reflects the value in use for its customers generated by its high purity Quintuple Zero Green Lithium. The achieved fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME represents a meaningful increase over previous prices achieved. As a reference, the price for the Company's shipment in April 2024 was equivalent to 8.75% of lithium hydroxide price quoted at LME.

This inaugural shipment to LXI highlights the management team's ability to conduct commercial diversification and strengthen our client relationships with South Korean industrial groups. Tracing the supply chain and its industrial participants, Sigma infers that the lithium hydroxide refined with Sigma's Quintuple Zero Green Lithium is ultimately directed to the battery manufacturing of LG Group, who the Company believes sells its EV batteries to EU and US Automakers.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium operates at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain and is currently producing Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil . Phase 1 of the project entered commercial production in 2Q23 and has an annual capacity of 270,000 tonnes of concentrate (36,700 LCE annually). The Company has issued a Final Investment Decision formally approving plans to nearly double capacity to 520,000 tonnes of concentrate through the addition of a Phase 2 concentrate mine and associated mine. The project produces lithium concentrate at its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil , Amended and Restated Technical Report" issued March 19, 2024 , which was prepared for Sigma Lithium by Homero Delboni Jr. , MAusIMM, Promon Engenharia; Marc-Antoine Laporte , P.Geo, SGS Canada Inc; Jarrett Quinn , P.Eng., Primero Group Americas; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez , (MEng), FAIG, GE21 Consultoria Mineral; and William van Breugel , P.Eng (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

Sigma Lithium
LinkedIn: Sigma Lithium
Instagram: @sigmalithium
Twitter: @SigmaLithium

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to timing and costs related to the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the environmental footprint of tailings and positive ecosystem impact relating thereto, donation and upcycling of tailings, timing and quantities relating to tailings and Green Lithium, achievements and projections relating to the Zero Tailings strategy, achievement of ramp-up volumes, production estimates and the operational status of the Groto do Cirilo Project, and other forward-looking information. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, estimates, expectations or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur is forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things: general economic and political conditions; the stable and supportive legislative, regulatory and community environment in Brazil ; demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by growth in the electric vehicle market; the Company's market position and future financial and operating performance; the Company's estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; and the Company's ability to operate its mineral projects including that the Company will not experience any materials or equipment shortages, any labour or service provider outages or delays or any technical issues. Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information inherently involves and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to that the market prices for lithium may not remain at current levels; and the market for electric vehicles and other large format batteries currently has limited market share and no assurances can be given for the rate at which this market will develop, if at all, which could affect the success of the Company and its ability to develop lithium operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the current annual information form of the Company and other public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-lithium-announces-loading-22-000t-shipment-to-lx-international-at-premium-fixed-formula-9-of-lme-lithium-hydroxide-302152975.html

SOURCE Sigma Lithium Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sigma Lithium CorporationSGML:USNASDAQ:SGML:USPlatinum Investing
SGML:US
The Conversation (0)
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD)

  • Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering:
    • 11% price increase from April
    • 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or $1,035 /t on a 6% basis)
  • Revenues from volumes of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium Concentrate sold in 1Q totaled $49.1 million .
    • Sales volumes totaled 52,857/t
    • Production volumes totaled 54,168/t
  • Reduced reported cash cost by 16% from 4Q23 , approaching 3Q cost guidance:
    • FOB cash costs of $462 /t (guidance $420 /t)
    • Cash costs at industrial plant gate averaging $397 /t (guidance of $370 /t)
  • Robust 1Q24 EBITDA margins:
    • 35.3% margins on pro forma EBITDA (3) of $17.4 million , generated by business conducted in 1Q24.
    • 15.8% margins on reported 1Q adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million .
  • Board of Directors made a Final Investment Decision to build a second Greentech Industrial Plant that will increase production capacity to 520,000/t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from the current 270,000 t/year.
  • Extended operational life to 25 years at the Company's 100% owned Grota do Cirilo industrial-mineral complex at an industrial throughput of 520,000 t/year:  Increase of 40% in proven and probable mineral reserves to 77 million tonnes (from 54.8 million tonnes).

Conference Call Information

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before market open on May 16, 2024 . The release will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To register for the call, please proceed through the following link Register here.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes.
    • The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost producer of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium materials.
  • Increased Proven and Probable Reserves lengthens the duration of Sigma's integrated industrial-mining operations to an estimated 25 years at two phases of processing capacity at 520,000 tonnes/year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it is increasing its Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at its 100% owned Grota do Cirilo operation at Vale do Jequitinhonha by 40%, equivalent to 22.2 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes.
    • The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost producer of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium materials.
  • Increased Proven and Probable Reserves lengthens the duration of Sigma's integrated industrial-mining operations to an estimated 25 years at two phases of processing capacity at 520,000 tonnes/year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it is increasing its Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at its 100% owned Grota do Cirilo operation at Vale do Jequitinhonha by 40%, equivalent to 22.2 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes.
    • The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost producer of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium materials.
  • Increased Proven and Probable Reserves lengthens the duration of Sigma's integrated industrial-mining operations to an estimated 25 years at two phases of processing capacity at 520,000 tonnes/year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it is increasing its Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at its 100% owned Grota do Cirilo operation at Vale do Jequitinhonha by 40%, equivalent to 22.2 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project announced on April 4, 2024.

The Technical Report, titled " Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimate for the Baixa Grande - Salinas Lithium Project " was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of January 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the " Company " or " Arizona Metals ") is delighted to announce key changes in its leadership team to steer the Company into its next phase of growth. To facilitate the progression of Arizona Metals, Marc Pais (CEO) and Paul Reid (Executive Chair) made the decision to initiate an extensive search process for an experienced mine development leadership team.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinum, silver and gold prices written on board.

WPIC: 2024 Platinum Deficit Revised Upward to 476,000 Ounces

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has released its latest platinum market report, adjusting its 2024 deficit projection up to 476,000 ounces as weaker supply is outpaced by sustained auto and industrial demand.

“For the second consecutive year, the platinum market will post a meaningful deficit underscored by platinum's sustained demand and supply vulnerability amidst global economic challenges,” said WPIC CEO Trevor Raymond.

“While we currently forecast a deficit of 476 koz, it is worth mentioning that a revision to the bar and coin investment series, based on new field research and information, could mean this deficit is potentially deeper,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less

Taranis Announces Exercise of Second Tranche of Warrants, Modernizes Its Exploration Data for Artificial Intelligence Analysis

Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is pleased to announce the exercise of additional warrants that will aid the Company in its continued efforts to explore the Thor project. The Company is also progressing with a financing that will allow it to undertake deep drilling on the project this summer

Exercise of Warrants

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Taranis Announces Exercise of Second Tranche of Warrants, Modernizes Its Exploration Data for Artificial Intelligence Analysis

Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is pleased to announce the exercise of additional warrants that will aid the Company in its continued efforts to explore the Thor project. The Company is also progressing with a financing that will allow it to undertake deep drilling on the project this summer

Exercise of Warrants

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes.
    • The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost producer of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium materials.
  • Increased Proven and Probable Reserves lengthens the duration of Sigma's integrated industrial-mining operations to an estimated 25 years at two phases of processing capacity at 520,000 tonnes/year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it is increasing its Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at its 100% owned Grota do Cirilo operation at Vale do Jequitinhonha by 40%, equivalent to 22.2 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Bion Gives Company Update

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Canuc Announces Natural Gas Production Workover in West Texas

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

×