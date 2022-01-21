Base Metals Investing News
Sienna Resources Inc.   is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states, "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden ...

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states, "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/111079_9a0df62e14b858e3_002.jpg

Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/111079_9a0df62e14b858e3_002full.jpg

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory and the recently acquired Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

All matters were voted in favor at the recently held Annual General Meeting, including the re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan with a minor change (the "Amendment") motioned from the floor to automatically extend the expiry date if the expiry date falls within a blackout period during which the Company prohibits Optionees from exercising their Options. As amended by the Amendment, the expiry date of the affected Options is extended to no later than ten (10) business days after the expiry of the blackout period.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111079

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sienna Resources TSXV:SIE Copper Investing
SIE:CA
Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE,OTC Pink:SNNAF) is an exploration and development company targeting high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. The company owns a trio of properties with exposure to the emerging battery metals market, including the Slättberg Project in Sweden, the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada and the Marathon North palladium project in Ontario.

Sienna Resources’ Company Highlights:

  • Sienna Resources has acquired the 2,500 acre Marathon North palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s (CSE:GENM) Marathon palladium project
  • Sienna Resources is currently formulating a 2020 Drill Program on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden
  • During its 2019 Drill Program, Sienna Resources Intersected Significant Platinum/Palladium on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden
  • Drill hole SIE-19-002 was drilled to test a strong EM response to the west of drill hole SIE-18-003 in the center of the trend of mineralization. Drill hole SIE-19-002 intersected a PGE rich vein 0.55 meters wide (from 88.0 m to 88.55 m), averaging 0.22% Ni, 1.79% Cu, and 4.15 ppm (4.15 g/t) PGE (4.05 g/t Pt vs 0.095 g/t Pd).  Taking recent metal prices and assuming 100 percent recovery the hole returned 4.66g/t PdEq, 9.03g/t PtEq, 4.44% CuEq, and 1.72% NiEq.
  • Sienna is Partnered with an NYSE Listed Mining Company on the Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden which contains 16 historic mines on the property
  • Drill hole SIE-19-001 intersected bodies of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization and breccias over a 4.625-meter interval from 168-172.625 meters, with additional masses of sulfide mineralization and breccia that persisted to a depth of 195 meters1.
  • The sulfide mineralization intersected in 19-001 was also associated with and hosted by a swarm of diabase (mafic) dikes, which persisted to the end of the hole at 259.5 meters. The density and thickness of the mafic dikes seen in 19-001 are far greater than seen in other drill holes in the area and in surface exposures.
  • The presence of visible sulfide mineralization distributed over a 27-meter interval in the drill hole2 and the intensity of the dike swarm may suggest that Sienna is tapping into a “feeder zone” for the system

[1] True width estimated at 55 – 65 percent of interval
[2] True width unknown, estimated at 55 – 60 percent of interval

Sienna Resources’ Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-cobalt rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two-kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to around 100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The project is accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and five smelters in the Nordic region.  At least 16 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800s.

sienna palladium price graph

Mineralization at Slättberg is hosted by 1.8-1.9 Ga (Svecofennian) supracrustal rocks (metavolcanics and metasediments) located along the southwestern flank of a large gabbroic intrusive complex. The historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulfide occurrences developed in and around a similarly oriented body of “leptite.” This is a local term used to describe rhyolitic/felsic tuffaceous rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen. Mafic and ultramafic rocks also occur in and around the mine workings.

slattberg project map

Sweden is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country’s favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for export-led resource extraction. Sweden has a long history of mining and is host to some of Europe’s largest active mines.

Northvolt is planning to be the largest battery factory in Europe at roughly the same size as Tesla’s Gigafactory. Sienna President, Jason Gigliotti, states “Northvolt wants to locally source as much battery material as possible such as cobalt and nickel. There are now more than 20 mega battery factories currently being planned or constructed globally, creating a massive demand on battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. Sienna is focused on exploring and developing projects that will meet this insatiable demand.”

Jason Gigliotti president of Sienna states, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to have access to this project which lies within one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world with significant mining history. The infrastructure is as good as any drill target I have seen. There are paved roads within meters of planned drill targets and this prospect is accessible year-round. This platinum-palladium-nickel prospect houses 16 historic mines and we are optimistic about what new mining techniques could achieve. The results of the 2019 drill program were very encouraging as we intersected significant platinum & palladium. A follow-up drill program is currently being formulated and we look forward to a very active 2020.”

sienna target map

Sienna conducted a two-hole drill program in October 2019 at its Slättberg project in southern Sweden. That program targeted two electromagnetic (“EM”) anomalies detected by downhole surveys performed at the end of the 2018 drill program. One was detected in the vicinity of drill hole SIE-18-006 located at the west end of the trend of historic nickel mines, and one in the vicinity of drill hole SIE-18-003, near the center of the trend of mineralization.

Drill hole SIE-19-002 was drilled to test a strong EM response to the west of drill hole SIE-18-003 in the center of the trend of mineralization. Drill hole SIE-19-002 intersected a PGE-rich vein 0.55 meters wide (from 88.0 m to 88.55 m), averaging 0.22 percent nickel, 1.79 percent copper, and 4.15 ppm (4.15 g/t) PGE (4.05 g/t platinum vs 0.095 g/t palladium). Taking recent metal prices and assuming 100 percent recovery, the hole returned 4.66g/t palladium equivalent, 9.03g/t platinum equivalent, 4.44 percent copper equivalent, and 1.72 percent nickel equivalent. The unusual enrichment of PGE in this vein is notable and represents one of the highest values ever reported from the property. PGE contents seen in Sienna’s 2019 drill holes demonstrate strong PGE potential on the project. Drill hole SIE-19-002 also intersected unmapped mine workings at a depth of 70 meters. This demonstrates that nickel mineralization was mined at a larger scale than was indicated by historic records.

Drill hole SIE-19-001 was drilled to test the western anomaly. Several zones of sulfide mineralization were intercepted in the hole over a 28-meter interval from depths of 167 to 195 meters. This represents the broadest zone of sulfide mineralization ever intersected on the property. Sulfide mineralization was present as massive sulfide veins and in breccias, and is associated with, an unusually thick swarm of mafic dikes. The best intercept from within the zone of sulfide mineralization was 5.0 meters (from 167.75 m to 172.75 m) averaging 0.57 percent nickel, 0.47 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt, and 0.48 ppm PGE*, or just over 1 percent nickel equivalent using current metal prices.

Textures in the sulfide intervals are suggestive of tectonic remobilization of sulfides from a nearby source. Multiple thick mafic dikes were also intercepted in SIE-19-001, which are not seen in surface exposures, nor in the shallow drill holes elsewhere in this area. The abundance of sulfide, higher PGE values, and a swarm of mafic dikes suggest that Sienna is moving closer to a source area for the sulfide mineralization and associated mafic intrusions as it drills to progressively deeper levels in the western target area.

[1] True width estimated at 55 – 65 percent of interval
[2] True width unknown, estimated at 55 – 60 percent of interval

Sienna Resources’ Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

Sienna Resource’s Clayton Valley lithium project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. The company’s land package is directly inside of and completely surrounded by Pure Energy Metals Ltd’s property. The project is located in one of the deepest sections of the lithium Clayton Valley, the only lithium brine basin with a producing operation in North America. Pure Energy Minerals, which owns the Clayton Valley South project, has recently released an inferred resource of 247,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent on the Clayton Valley South project.

clayton valley ownership map

According to Jadon Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, the property in Clayton Valley offers a unique opportunity for the company to target quality lithium reserves. “We are pleased to be one of the few companies that have property within the only known lithium brine basin with production in North America. Saline brines are higher density than fresh or brackish water and therefore tend to sink. Based on this, management is optimistic regarding this project as we are located in the deeper sections of this basin.”

Sienna Resources’ Marathon North Palladium Property

The Marathon North palladium property is located in northern Ontario, directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s Marathon palladium project. The 2,500-acre property contains one of the largest undeveloped platinum group metal mineral resources in North America hosting several PGM-copper deposits, including the 7.1 million ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. “We are extremely pleased to be able to acquire a large block of land directly bordering one of the largest palladium deposits in North America. This is an excellent complement to our platinum-palladium-nickel project in Sweden,” said Sienna President Jason Gigliotti.

Bleka Gold Project

Complementing its portfolio of Scandinavian properties, in September 2020 Sienna Resources announced it had entered into an option agreement with EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV:EMX; NYSE:EMX) to acquire the Bleka and Vekselmyr gold projects in Norway. Each project hosts greenstone gold mineralization in the southern half of the country. The projects were acquired based on their rich geology and development potential, specifically Bleka, which includes historical gold production.

Sienna Resources Bleka Gold and Vekselmyr Gold Project

Vekselmyr Gold Project

According to documentation acquired by Sienna Resources, the Vekselmyr gold project hosts outcroppings of gold mineralization in orogenic-style veins on the property. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940 with historical production including 165 kilograms of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 g/t gold. The Bleka project covers this historic mining area in addition to swarms of similar veins that extend for at least three kilometers along strike

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Hires Driller for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Hires Driller for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, states: "This is an important step securing a very knowledgeable and reputable driller such as Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. I have known Pat for many years and management is looking forward to working with his crew. We are very pleased to move forward on our Clayton Valley Lithium projects. We are anticipating drilling as soon as possible and considering lithium prices are currently trading at all-time highs today, we couldn't be more excited about this drill program. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the short-term prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news."

Keep reading... Show less
lumi pge

Sienna Appoints New Director

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, PGeo, an independent geological consultant who is a qualified person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101, to the board of directors. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has vast experience as a professional geologist and was the past President of Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from 2010-2012. Dr. Jobin-Bevans will be replacing Mr. Greg Thomson. The company wishes to thank Mr. Thomson for his service.

Sienna Resources Inc. has granted 2.5 million incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of .12 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Keep reading... Show less
lk blend games for 1st graders

Sienna Applies for Drill Permit on the "Blue Clay Lithium Project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for a drill permit for its "blue clay lithium project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada which consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, states: "We are pleased that we have been able to move at such a rapid rate on this exciting project. Lithium in Nevada has been a global focus and Sienna has multiple projects within this world-class lithium district. We are hoping to secure the drill permit and driller shortly with a drill program to immediately follow. Lithium prices are at their all-time high right now and we couldn't be more enthused to commence operations as soon as possible."

Keep reading... Show less
500000 brl to usd

Sienna Closes on the Drill Ready "Blue Clay Lithium Project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed an option agreement dated September 30, 2021 to acquire the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium. Management is now planning to drill as soon as possible, expected to happen this quarter.

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, states: "We are very pleased to close on this exciting lithium project. Lithium prices have just traded to all-time highs this week and we look forward to getting to work as soon as possible on this drill ready prospect. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the short-term prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news."

Keep reading... Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Sienna to Acquire the Drill Ready "Blue Clay Lithium Project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna to Acquire the Drill Ready "Blue Clay Lithium Project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with an arm's length vendor to acquire the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium. Management is now planning to drill as soon as possible, expected to happen this quarter.

Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, the optionee shall have the exclusive right and option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the property from the owner by issuing a total of four million common shares (subject to a four-month hold) and by making cash payments totaling $60,000 in cash as set out below:

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

The Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck and DLT Partner to Pilot Traceability for Critical Minerals with Blockchain

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and DLT Labs™ ("DLT") today announced a pilot to use blockchain technology to trace responsibly-produced germanium from the mine to the customer, the first such use of blockchain to trace this critical mineral.

Teck is North America's largest producer of germanium, a critical mineral and one of the integral elements required for digital devices and communications. It is an essential component in fiber optic cables and high-speed computer chips and circuitry. Beyond its use in communications technology, germanium is also important for low-carbon technologies such as solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Germanium is considered essential for communications technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Resource Estimate for the Bornite Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Bornite Project located in the highly prospective Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska . The Bornite Project forms part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"), owned by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

Highlights of the Updated Bornite Resource Estimate

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Named to 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations List

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been recognized as one of the 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, marking the fourth straight year Teck has been named to the list.

"Teck is committed to providing essential resources the world is counting on to make life better, while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our employees are passionate about sustainability and this recognition is the direct result of their hard work and dedication."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×