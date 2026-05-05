Shopify Delivers Again as Merchants Clear $100 Billion in Q1 GMV

Shopify Delivers Again as Merchants Clear $100 Billion in Q1 GMV

Shopify (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP)  announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Shopify achieved 34% revenue growth and 15% free cash flow margins.

"Shopify has entered the AI era with a clear edge: strong, durable growth and two decades of commerce intelligence. That puts us in a category of one, and we're about to see that advantage compound throughout 2026," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Q1 delivered broad-based growth across geographies, merchant sizes, and channels, with over $100 billion of GMV in the first quarter alone. That is the platform compounding. The durability of this model allows us to invest strategically in growth, both in the merchant-facing tools that drive commerce innovation and in the internal capabilities that let us build and ship faster. "


Selected Business Performance Information(1)
(In US $ millions, except percentages)
   
  Three months ended
  March 31, 2026     March 31, 2025  
GMV 100,743     74,750  
       
MRR 212     182  
       
Revenue 3,170     2,360  
       
Gross profit 1,546     1,169  
       
Operating income 382     203  
       
Free cash flow 476     363  
       
       
YoY revenue growth rate  34 %   27 %
       
Free cash flow margin  15 %   15 %
           
(1) See endnotes below for definitions of GMV and MRR and additional information on free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this press release.


2026 Outlook

The outlook that follows supersedes all prior financial outlook statements made by Shopify, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify's control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" at the end of this press release.

For the second quarter of 2026, we expect:

  • Revenue to grow at a high-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;
  • Gross profit dollars to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be 35% to 36%;
  • Stock-based compensation to be $145 million; and
  • Free cash flow margin to be in the mid-teens.


Quarterly Conference Call

Shopify's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our first-quarter results today, May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at www.Shopify.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Shopify's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis, will be available on Shopify's website at www.Shopify.com and will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit www.Shopify.com

CONTACT INVESTORS: Carrie Gillard   CONTACT MEDIA: Ben McConaghy
  Director, Investor Relations     Director, Communications
  IR@Shopify.com     press@Shopify.com



Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In US $ millions)
   
  Three months ended
  March 31, 2026     March 31, 2025  
Revenues      
Subscription solutions                             750                                 620  
Merchant solutions                          2,420                              1,740  
                           3,170                             2,360  
Cost of revenues      
Subscription solutions                             148                                 123  
Merchant solutions                          1,476                              1,068  
                           1,624                               1,191  
Gross profit                          1,546                              1,169  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing                            496                                 405  
Research and development                             437                                 377  
General and administrative                              115                                 109  
Transaction and loan losses                              116                                   75  
Total operating expenses                           1,164                                966  
Operating income                             382                                203  
Net other expense, including taxes(2)                          (963 )                            (885 )
Net loss                          (581 )                           (682 )
less: equity investments, marked to
market, net of taxes		                          (941 )                            (908 )
Net income
excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 		                           360                                 226  
 
(2) Net other expense, including taxes includes interest income, gains and losses on equity and other investments, foreign exchange gains and losses, and our provision for income taxes.
(3) Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure which is reconciled at the end of this press release. This measure excludes the  impact of any gains or losses on our equity investments in third parties. Shopify believes this measure provides useful information to investors given that valuations of third parties in public and private markets are outside of our control, and therefore, fluctuations in those valuations are not relevant to the fundamentals of our business and have little analytical or predictive value regarding our ability to drive operational results. This measure does not have a standardized meaning under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share are available in the Financial Supplemental posted on www.Shopify.com/investors.

Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.


Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In US $ millions)
       
  March 31, 2026   December 31, 2025
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents                              1,848                               1,545
Marketable securities                              3,895                               4,233
Trade and other receivables, net                                 449                                 500
Loans and merchant cash advances, net                              2,097                               1,784
Other current assets                                 206                                  234
                               8,495                              8,296
Long-term assets      
Long-term assets(4)                                 196                                  210
Deferred tax assets                                  117                                    33
Long-term investments                                 708                                  975
Equity and other investments                              3,533                               4,582
Equity method investment                                 581                                 602
Goodwill                                 491                                  491
                               5,626                              6,893
Total assets                                     14,121                                                                              15,189
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
Liabilities      
Accounts payable                                 529                                  570
Deferred tax liabilities                                   —                                    55
Other liabilities(5)                               1,091                               1,091
                               1,620                                1,716
Shareholders' equity                             12,501                             13,473
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                             14,121                           15,189
       
(4) Long-term assets includes Property and equipment, net, Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, Intangible assets, net, and Other long-term assets.
(5) Other liabilities includes Accrued liabilities, Current and Long-term Deferred revenue, and Operating lease liabilities.
Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently  with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.


Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In US $ millions)
   
  Three months ended
  March 31, 2026     March 31, 2025  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss for the period (581)     (682)  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to
net cash provided by operating activities:		      
Amortization and depreciation 7     8  
Stock-based compensation 132     114  
Provision for transaction and loan losses 48     43  
Deferred income tax recovery (139)     (129)  
Revenue related to non-cash consideration (12)     (13)  
Net loss on equity and other investments 1,061     1,021  
Net loss on equity method investment 21     23  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 14     (12)  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (70)     (6)  
Net cash provided by operating activities 481     367  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment (5)     (4)  
Purchases of marketable securities (843)     (1,718)  
Maturities of marketable securities 1,463     1,331  
Purchases and originations of loans (1,349)     (805)  
Repayments and sales of loans 1,043     637  
Purchases of equity and other investments (1)     (4)  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (56)  
Other 2      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 310     (619)  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6     59  
Repurchases of common stock (491)      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (485)     59  
Effect of foreign exchange on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash		 (3)     4  
Net  increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash 		303     (189)  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash –
beginning of period		 1,545     1,498  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash –
end of period 		1,848     1,309  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(In US $ millions, except percentages)

The following table illustrates how free cash flow is calculated in this press release:
   
  Three months ended
  March 31, 2026   March 31, 2025  
Net cash provided by operating
activities		                              481                                367  
less: capital expenditures(6)                                 (5 )                                (4 )
Free cash flow                              476                                363  
Revenue                           3,170                             2,360  
Free cash flow margin 15 % 15 %
 
(6) Capital expenditures is equivalent to the amount included in "Purchases of property and equipment" on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the reported period.


Net Income Excluding the Impact of Equity Investments Reconciliation
(In US $ millions)

The following table illustrates how Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is calculated in this press release:
   
  Three months ended
  March 31, 2026   March 31, 2025  
Net loss                             (581 )                            (682 )
less: equity investments,
marked to market, net of taxes		                             (941 )                            (908 )
Net income
excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 		                              360                                 226  


Constant Currency Analysis
(In US $ millions, except percentages)

The following table converts our GMV, revenues, gross profit, and operating income using the comparative period's monthly average exchange rates. We have provided the below disclosure as we believe it presents a clear comparison of our period-to-period operating results by removing the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance. The table below and our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations disclosure are supplements to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (excluding GMV).
   
  Three months ended March 31,
  GMV   Revenue   Subscription
solutions
revenue		   Merchant
solutions
revenue		   Gross
profit		   Operating
income
2025 as reported 74,750     2,360     620     1,740     1,169     203  
2026 as reported 100,743     3,170     750     2,420     1,546     382  
Percentage change YoY 35 %   34 %   21 %   39 %   32 %   88 %
Constant currency impact       3,302                54                   10                44                32                  21  
Percentage change YoY
constant currency		 30 %   32 %   19 %   37 %   30 %   78 %


Regulatory Disclosures and Forward-looking Statements

Advisory Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements related to Shopify's financial outlook, such as expected revenue and expenses for the next fiscal quarter, Shopify's expectations regarding its ability to support merchants as they scale, and Shopify's expectations regarding the development of emerging technologies, including AI. These statements can be identified by words such as "will" and "expect" and are based on Shopify's current projections and expectations about future events and financial results. Known and unknown risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain expected growth and manage expenses, the impact of changes in economic conditions and consumer spending in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and globally, the impact of measures that affect international trade, including tariffs, the adoption and impact of emerging technologies such as AI, our reliance on third-party providers to deliver services, a cyberattack or security breach, and serious errors or defects in software or hardware. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are set out in Shopify's Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" and other filings made with US and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to management on the date hereof and represent management's beliefs regarding future events, projections, and financial trends, which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are provided to give additional information about management's expectations and beliefs and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Shopify undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Endnotes:

Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, represents the total dollar value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform including certain apps and channels for which a revenue-sharing arrangement is in place in the period, net of refunds, and inclusive of shipping and handling, duty, and value-added taxes.

Monthly Recurring Revenue, or MRR, is the aggregate value of all subscription plans, excluding variable platform fees, in effect on the last day of the period, assuming merchants maintain their subscription the following month and is used by management as a directional indicator of subscription solutions revenue going forward.

Free cash flow and free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled in the non-GAAP reconciliation within this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Shopify believes free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful information to help investors and others understand our operating results and the performance of our business in the same manner as management. Shopify does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP free cash flow margin because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.


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