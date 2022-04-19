Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/volta-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26143&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022
Class Period: August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022

Allegations against VLTA include that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination of Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta") and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II; (2) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/international-business-machines-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=26143&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
Class Period: April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021

Allegations against IBM include that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26143&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Allegations against AUPH include that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

