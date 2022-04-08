Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25753&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Allegations against GATO include that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25753&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25753&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022

Allegations against GRAB include that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

