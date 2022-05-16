Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27287&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Allegations against CELH include that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27287&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Allegations against AUPH include that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mullen-automotive-inc-f-k-a-net-element-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27287&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 6, 2022

Allegations against MULN include that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit against AbbVie, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THEFOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

AbbVie to Showcase Depth of Gastroenterology Portfolio and Pipeline at Digestive Disease Week®

  • A total of 27 abstracts reinforce AbbVie leadership in advancing research and the standards of care across multiple gastroenterological conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
  • Presentations include further analyses of Phase 3 clinical study programs for RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and investigational use of risankizumab in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that 27 abstracts across its gastroenterology portfolio will be presented at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting, May 21-24, 2022 in San Diego and virtually.

AbbVie's research to be presented at DDW 2022 addresses digestive and inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) / chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

AbbVie and Cugene Announce Collaboration in Autoimmune Diseases

- AbbVie receives the option to license worldwide rights to CUG252 from Cugene, a clinical-stage and potential best-in-class Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, building on AbbVie's commitment to developing novel therapies in immunology

- Cugene to complete a Phase 1a study in healthy volunteers and to conduct a Phase 1b study in patients with autoimmune/inflammatory disease during the option period

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2022 ERA Congress and the 2022 EULAR Congress

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) will be presented at the 59th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress and at the European Congress of Rheumatology, European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2022. The 2022 ERA Congress will take place virtually and in Paris on May 19-22 and the EULAR 2022 Congress will take place virtually and in Denmark on June 1-4.

"Aurinia continues to expand its clinical evidence supporting LUPKYNIS as a reliable treatment option for people and HCPs working to protect their patients' kidneys from the devastating impact of lupus nephritis," said Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Aurinia. "We look forward to presenting new data for LUPKYNIS at the ERA and EULAR Congresses, including our results from the two-year AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS for the treatment of lupus nephritis."

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on CheckMate -901 Trial Evaluating Opdivo Plus Yervoy as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial, comparing Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1% at final analysis. The company remains blinded to the data, and an independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial continue to assess other primary and secondary endpoints. No new safety signals were observed at the time of the analysis.

"Despite some progress in recent years, metastatic urothelial carcinoma remains a difficult disease to address, with a limited number of treatment options that can extend patients' lives," said Dana Walker, M.D., M.S.C.E., vice president, development program lead, genitourinary cancers, Bristol Myers Squibb. " Opdivo plus Yervoy has demonstrated durable, long-term survival improvements in several challenging-to-treat advanced cancers, and we are disappointed that the final analysis of CheckMate -901 did not show this same benefit in urothelial carcinoma patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1%. We remain committed to advancing research in urothelial carcinoma, we look forward to seeing data from other parts of the CheckMate -901 trial, and we thank all of the patients, investigators and site personnel involved."

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline .

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

