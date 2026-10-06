Sezzle Users Complete Over 2 Million Financial Literacy Lessons in the App's Money IQ Program

XYTx_Z-UXC0gtMVaQlYEAQXI47EWMaygxUiA5GIfgaWLfee1g==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle, the digital financial platform specializing in Buy Now, Pay Later, today announced that Money IQ, its in-app financial literacy platform powered by XaGfeuXheKfP" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Zogo, has surpassed 2 million completed modules among more than 338,000 users.

A majority of Americans say they feel unprepared to navigate shifting financial challenges, from rising costs to economic uncertainty. Sezzle saw that gap and built Money IQ— core lessons are free to download and use, with no subscription required. The platform creates a pipeline for users' financial journeys right inside its app: learn a skill, like budgeting or building credit, then put it into practice in the real world — all while earning Sezzle Points for every completed lesson along the way — so the more users learn, the more they earn. Users can then redeem points for Sezzle Spend or gift cards to Amazon, DoorDash, Instacart, and more.

That design is already showing results. As of October 2026, Money IQ users have logged over 68,100 hours of learning. That engagement is translating into real behavior change: according to Sezzle's March 2026 Money IQ user survey, 91% of surveyed users report that Money IQ has been helpful in making financial decisions, and 90% feel more confident managing their finances since using the platform— with opening a bank account, saving money, and building credit among the most-completed lessons.

"We're building an all-in-one app for the everyday American's financial journey, start to finish. Our investment in Money IQ and the rewards surrounding it are an important part of helping users learn how to build and manage credit and save money, then put those same skills to use in their daily lives. That's the full pipeline we're building: learn it, then live it," said Charlie Youakim, CEO and Co-Founder of Sezzle.

"Sezzle is raising the bar for what customers should expect from a financial platform. They were the first partner we worked with to build their own rewards program into the app around financial education, and Money IQ's growing engagement speaks to that commitment. We're proud to build alongside a partner that's making financial knowledge a meaningful part of the customer experience," said Ben Brooks, President of Zogo.

Money IQ is one piece of Sezzle's bigger vision: a one-stop app that meets the everyday American wherever they are in their financial journey and gives them the tools to move forward responsibly. 

To learn more, visit sezzle.com and download the Sezzle app.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | X 



Sezzle Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Zogo

Zogo is a gamified financial education platform that partners with financial institutions to empower their audience through our reward based learning. While Zogo users see greater outcomes in their overall financial health and wealth journey, our partner institutions see real growth in return, like account openings, on-time payments, and more. 

To learn more about Zogo please visit https://zogo.com/ 

Follow Zogo on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram 




Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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