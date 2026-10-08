Sezzle to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) Sezzle will release its third quarter 2026 results after the market close on November 4, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day. The earnings presentation will be available shortly after market close via the Company's Investor Relations page. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing investorrelations@sezzle.com

Conference Call Registration

Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212561/1050d1c7acb

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page following the call.

 

Upcoming Investor Events

Sezzle management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • November 9–10, 2026: BMO 2026 Financials Conference.
  • November 10, 2026: Citi's 15th Annual FinTech Conference.
  • November 11, 2026: KBW Fintech Ecosystem Conference.
  • November 17, 2026: TD Cowen 2026 Financials & Fintech Conference.
  • December 9, 2026: Needham Midwest Non-Deal Roadshow.

The Company's latest investor presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the events. 

Contact Information

Jack Fagan
Investor Relations
(651) 240-6001
investorrelations@sezzle.com 		Erin Foran
Media Inquiries
(651) 403-2184
erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information, visit sezzle.com.


Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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