Sezzle to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its fourth quarter 2025 results after the market close on February 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 pm ET that same day. The earnings presentation will be available shortly after market close, via the Company's Investor Relations page. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Conference Call Registration
Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206440/10341e70e10

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page following the call.

Upcoming Investor Events
Sezzle Management will participate in the following investor events: 

  • March 10, 2026: Wolfe Research FinTech Forum.
  • March 11, 2026: Oppenheimer Non-Deal Roadshow. 

The Company's latest investor presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the events. 

Contact Information

Jack Fagan
Investor Relations
+651 240 6001
investorrelations@sezzle.com 		Erin Foran
Media Inquiries 
+651 403 2184
erin.foran@sezzle.com 		 

 

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For more information visit sezzle.com.


Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com

