Sezzle Spotlights Gen Z Advisory Council to Give the Next Generation a Direct Say in Its Products

XV_qoSW-5Bn7aqYHgUYV7kF_JPYQ2pqB7D_9pXN5nq_PFsb6fhyYV_NHprTgdeKQAUo9Ky8UwSfY-XoGyw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle, the digital financial platform specializing in Buy Now, Pay Later, today spotlighted the launch of its Gen Z Advisory Council, giving 30 XV_qoSW-5Bn7aqYHgUYV7kF_JPYQ2pqB7D_9pXN5nq_PFsb6fhyYV_NHprTgdeKQAUo9Ky8UwSfY-XoGyw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle users ages 18 to 25 a direct feedback loop to share their financial pain points, along with helping shape XV_qoSW-5Bn7aqYHgUYV7kF_JPYQ2pqB7D_9pXN5nq_PFsb6fhyYV_NHprTgdeKQAUo9Ky8UwSfY-XoGyw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle's products to work better for them.
Gen Z is coming of age at a hard time to get ahead financially. More than a third of Gen Zers have no emergency savings, according to Bankrate's 2026 Emergency Savings Report, and more than 1 in 5 Gen Z respondents in a January 2026 U.S. News & World Report survey said they never use a credit card. As their expectations around money change, Sezzle believes the best way to serve this generation is to ask them directly.
"Our mission is to financially empower the next generation, and we want to hear what that takes straight from the source," said Sarah Hill, SVP of Product at Sezzle. "Every month, our Gen Z Consumer Advisory Council tells us what's working, what's missing, and what would help them get ahead, and what they tell us goes directly into shaping what we build."
How the council works
Council members meet with Sezzle's product marketing team every month for 60-minute sessions. They discuss budgeting, spending, and saving; test new features; and point out what's confusing or missing in the app. Sezzle's product and design teams use that feedback to help decide what to build and what to fix.
In just a few months, council members have already influenced updates to the app, from making the referral link easier to find within the Shop tab, to choosing the next Sezzle virtual card§ design.
What Gen Z is telling Sezzle
For many members, Sezzle started as a way to manage cash flow while balancing school, work, and family. "I'm in college and don't always have the cash to put the money down at once for some purchases," said one council member. And when it comes to repayment, Sezzle's data from January through September 2026 shows that once Gen Z places an order, they pay early more often than any other generation.
Building tools to help Gen Z learn, earn, and spend responsibly
Sezzle has built several tools with this generation in mind:
- Learn: More than 338,000 people have completed over 2 million lessons in Money IQ, Sezzle's in-app financial literacy program, covering budgeting, saving and building credit. In a March 2026 Sezzle survey of Money IQ users, 90% said they feel more confident managing their finances since using the platform.
- Rewards: Sezzle Arcade, gas discounts, receipt scanning, cashback, and browser extension deals help members earn rewards and save as they shop.
- Spend responsibly: Eligible users can split purchases into smaller payments or request a cash advance‡ through the Sezzle app.
- Sezzle Send: Sezzle Send lets users send money and pay in full or five† payments. Recipients get the full amount upfront.
- Build credit history: As Gen Z leans away from traditional credit, Sezzle Up helps users build a credit history by reporting their payments to the credit bureaus**.
For one young father on the council, that's what sets Sezzle apart. He said other BNPL apps he tried felt like "they were specifically designed to make someone spend money," while Sezzle felt like an "app designed to actually help someone save."
As Gen Z moves into bigger milestones, from paying for school to starting families, Sezzle will keep building alongside them, with the council's input guiding the way.
Survey Methodology
The March 2026 Money IQ survey was conducted March 20, 2026 among 360 Sezzle users who had completed Money IQ lessons. Respondents did not receive Sezzle Points for participating. Results are self-reported.
**Opt-in to voluntary credit reporting by enrolling in Sezzle Up. Increases or specific changes to your credit score are not guaranteed. Impact on your credit score may vary depending on your use. All payments, including late payments, are required to be reported, which may negatively impact your credit score. Credit scores are independently determined by credit bureaus based on a number of factors, including the financial decisions you make with other financial services organizations. The program and related services will not remove negative credit history from your credit report.
§Sezzle Virtual Cards are issued by WebBank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A Inc. See User Agreement for details. Sezzle provides access to financing in the form of installment loans. Sezzle is not a bank.
†Loans are originated by WebBank. Refer to your loan agreement for details. All loans are subject to credit approval. Ex: A $300 Pay in 5 loan is $60 down plus a $7.49 service fee today, then 4 payments of $60 every 2 weeks (33.29% APR). Service fees range from $0-$7.49 based on purchase price & merchant. Subscribers pay no service fees (0% APR); subscription fees are billed separate & excluded from the APR.
‡Issued by WebBank. Loan terms, repayment schedules, and fees are disclosed in your SezzleCash agreement prior to acceptance. Optional express delivery may be available for an additional fee.
About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.
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Sezzle Media Contact:
Erin Foran
Tel: (651) 403-2184
Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com
Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com