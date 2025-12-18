Sezzle's MoneyIQ Reaches One Million Lessons in Its First Year

Sezzle, the leading purpose-driven Buy Now, Pay Later platform, today announced a major milestone for MoneyIQ, its in-app financial literacy program: more than one million lessons completed by over 200,000 users in less than a year.

The milestone underscores Sezzle's commitment to prioritizing users' long-term financial well-being alongside flexible payments at checkout. By embedding financial education directly into the Sezzle app, and incentivizing users for their learning with Sezzle Spend, the Company is evolving BNPL into a platform designed to support users across their full financial journey.

"At Sezzle, we believe access alone isn't enough. We want to supply our users with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions as their needs evolve," said Charlie Youakim, Co-Founder and CEO of Sezzle. 

Meeting a Growing Need for Financial Confidence

As access to financial products expands, financial literacy has struggled to keep pace. According to a recent FICO survey, 28% of Gen Z adults report lacking financial literacy, the highest percentage of any generation. That gap shows up in confidence levels, too. In a November 2024 survey conducted ahead of MoneyIQ's launch, Sezzle found that only 37% of respondents felt confident and in control of their finances, which inspired the creation of the feature.

MoneyIQ is fully integrated into the Sezzle app, allowing users to learn where they already manage payments, track spending, and earn rewards. The program features bite-sized lessons that make financial education approachable and actionable.

Powered by Zogo, the leader in financial wellness programming,  MoneyIQ was customized specifically for Sezzle users. The curriculum, developed under the National Standards for Personal Finance Education, focuses on practical, day-to-day financial skills.

To date, the most commonly completed lessons include:

  • Opening a bank account
  • Saving money
  • Repaying debt
  • Building a budget
  • Improving credit

"These are foundational skills that play a critical role in financial stability, yet they're often under-taught," said Youakim. "Integrating financial literacy into the Sezzle app helps us support users in real time on their financial journeys."

Early Results Show Increased Confidence

The program's impact is already showing signs of progress. Following MoneyIQ's rollout, a more recent Sezzle user survey found that 51% of users now say they feel "very confident" about their finances (up from 37% before the launch), pointing to the role education can play in improving financial self-assurance.

Users earn experience points for completing lessons, which can be redeemed for Sezzle Spend, reinforcing positive habits and responsible financial behavior.

Redefining the Role of BNPL

As Buy Now, Pay Later becomes increasingly mainstream, Sezzle is focused on raising the bar for what the experience can deliver. Not even one year in, and more than one million lessons completed, MoneyIQ reflects Sezzle's commitment to ensure BNPL supports both purchasing power and users' long-term financial confidence.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/  

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter 



Sezzle Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com





