Serve Robotics and White Castle Launch Autonomous Delivery via Uber Eats

Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, and White Castle, the innovator of The Original Slider®, today announced a partnership to deliver the brand's beloved Sliders and Crave-worthy menu items via Serve's autonomous delivery robots on UBER Eats (NYSE: UBER).

Customers ordering White Castle in Serve's delivery zone may now have their meals arrive in one of Serve's autonomous sidewalk robots. The partnership further expands Serve's presence on the Uber Eats platform, which already offers Serve's robotic deliveries in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, Atlanta (including Buckhead), Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and Alexandria, VA, with additional U.S. cities coming soon. The expansion underscores growing consumer demand for autonomous delivery and highlights Serve's continued momentum scaling across major U.S. markets.

"White Castle is a legendary brand that helped define convenient, fast meals, and we're thrilled to bring that legacy into the future," said Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics. "Seeing a Serve robot roll down the sidewalk with a Crave Case will soon feel like a natural extension of the White Castle experience."

Serve's latest third-generation robots are engineered to transport substantial, temperature-sensitive orders, making them ideal for delivering White Castle's iconic sliders, Chicken Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Crinkle-Cut Fries, and even full Crave Cases, while maintaining optimal warmth and quality throughout the journey.

"At White Castle, innovation has been at the heart of our business for more than 100 years," said Chris Shaffery, Sr. Vice President of Restaurant Operations at White Castle. "Partnering with Serve Robotics gives us an exciting new way to combine convenience, technology, and great taste together, while allowing Cravers to enjoy their favorite items in a fun and sustainable way."

White Castle's autonomous delivery is now available through Uber Eats for customers within Serve's operating area. To learn more about the delivery process, visit https://www.serverobotics.com/.

About White Castle
White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been family-owned and fiercely loved by fans since 1921. Known for its original Slider—an icon in American food culture—White Castle continues to set the standard for craveable comfort food with offerings like the Cheese Slider, Chicken Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, breakfast sliders and the famed Crave Case.

With nearly 350 restaurants and a thriving retail business, White Castle remains committed to culinary quality, creating memorable moments and pioneering innovation—from the development of the steam-grilled slider to being one of the first quick-service restaurants to adopt robotics in the kitchen. White Castle is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is proud to continue its tradition of feeding the souls of Cravers everywhere.

About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 3,600 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6afe3755-9b60-46bd-8aa0-9dd82b7ff5a2


Contacts Media press@serverobotics.com Investor Relations investor.relations@serverobotics.com

