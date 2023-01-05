Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Waiting Period Under the HSR Act

Closing of the Transaction is now Expected to Occur on or About January 12, 2023

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) ("Semtech") and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) ("Sierra") today announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act").

As previously disclosed on October 18, 2022, Semtech and Sierra each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the "Second Request") from the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (the "DOJ") in connection with the DOJ's review of Semtech's pending acquisition of Sierra (the "Transaction"). On January 5, 2023, Semtech and Sierra were notified that the waiting period had been terminated.

The parties currently anticipate that the closing of the Transaction will occur on or about January 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction (or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver) of the closing conditions set forth in the Arrangement Agreement that by their nature are to be satisfied at the closing of the Transaction.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Semtech's products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. Semtech is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com .

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is a global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), and is based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition and, as used in this press release, relate to matters such as, among others, the consummation of the proposed transaction and the expected timing thereof. Statements containing words such as "may," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "should," "will," "designed to," or "projections," or other similar expressions also constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the risk factors set forth in Semtech's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC") ( www.sec.gov ) on March 16, 2022 and Sierra's Annual Information Form included as part of Sierra's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2022 and available under Sierra's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), in each case, as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech or Sierra files with or furnishes to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Semtech and Sierra Wireless assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin Demonstration at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based  proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin™ Demonstration at CES 2023

A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier whose connected in-vehicle solutions are sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and value, Garmin provides infotainment and other vehicle electronics hardware and software to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

BlackBerry will provide Garmin with the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor . Garmin chose BlackBerry QNX because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security, along with the company's support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

"We are excited to again collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to bring together multiple operating systems onto a single SoC used in Garmin's Unified Cabin," said Craig Puder , vice president of Garmin Automotive OEM engineering. "Our strategic relationship grows stronger as automobile manufacturers seek safe and robust ways to safely run Android Automotive and RTOS simultaneously."

"We're pleased to have been selected by Garmin, a perennial innovator whose products have enabled people to travel with confidence both on and off the road for decades," said Grant Courville , VP, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "We have a long history of collaboration with Garmin, and we look forward to helping them drive even more automotive digital cockpit innovation based on our products."

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, Garmin's Unified Cabin™ incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 215 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

The Garmin Unified Cabin™ with BlackBerry QNX technology will be shown at CES 2023 in the Garmin Booth #3641 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Garmin and Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin has revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation industries with innovative GPS-enabled products and technologies for more than 30 years. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland , and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States , Taiwan and the United Kingdom . For more information, visit Garmin.com .

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our media team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem .

BlackBerry Introduces QNX Accelerate, Announces Global Availability of BlackBerry QNX RTOS and QNX OS for Safety in AWS Marketplace

Leading Tier 1 automotive supplier Continental utilizing solution to create 'automotive metaverse'-like environment for software development

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today introduced QNX® Accelerate an initiative that makes the cloud-enabled version of the company's industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® OS for Safety available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

BlackBerry and Marelli Power Enhanced In-Car Audio Experience In Software Defined Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) as part of its enhanced in-car audio experience within software-defined vehicles.  MInD-Xp, the company's next Cockpit DCU platform, will be demonstrated at CES 2023.

Expanding the companies' seven-year collaboration, Marelli will deploy the QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) and QNX® Hypervisor® to significantly improve voice command accuracy and reduce unwanted echo and background noise that can spoil hands-free communications in the car. The Active Sounds Design module within the QNX AMP will also support creation of individual sound zones, voice recognition across multiple zones within the vehicle, and active noise cancellation for a better managed acoustic experience and a more relaxing journey.

"Echoing, background noise interference and poor sound quality have long plagued hands-free communications from in-car audio systems," said John Wall , SVP and Head, BlackBerry QNX. "With the rise of software-defined vehicles, the industry now has the tools to tackle these irritations and create a better, more enjoyable environment. This is another stride in our long-term collaboration with Marelli to reinvent the journey experience for motoring consumers using intelligent next generation cockpit technology."

"Once again, we're employing the proven capabilities of the BlackBerry QNX platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the auto industry's transformation to the software-defined vehicle," said Yannick Hoyau, VP – Engineering & Innovation Electronic Systems at Marelli. "Our continued relationship is testimony to not only the commercial value of our combined vision, but also our shared commitment to empower the future of connected cars with secure, safe, and innovative technologies."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution and, in 2022, Marelli adopted the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power its Cockpit Domain Controller.

The collaboration with Marelli is the latest application of BlackBerry QNX intelligent cockpit technology platform to deliver an advanced, intuitive acoustic experience in the connected vehicle. Recent announcements include selection by Dayin Technologies to develop acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' premium, next-generation vehicles .

Marelli will be demonstrating the new MInD-Xp cockpit platform at CES, January 5-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV at the Wynn Hotel in Latour Ballrooms 5 & 6.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services

BlackBerry QNX and Texas Instruments Collaborate to Launch Online Training Academy to Jump-Start Embedded Software Developer Innovation

New QNX Academy for Functional Safety Combines Both Companies' Developer Resources into one Comprehensive Offering

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Texas Instruments today unveiled the QNX® Academy for Functional Safety, a comprehensive online software developer enablement program designed to turbocharge software innovation efforts and de-risk the product development process for safe and secure embedded systems.

BlackBerry Announces First IVY Design Win as Dongfeng Motor Selects PATEO Digital Cockpit for Next-Generation All-Electric VOYAH Model

Design Win Follows Successful Proof of Concept

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and PATEO a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service and product provider in China, today announced that Dongfeng Motor one of China's largest automakers, has selected a BlackBerry IVY™ -powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for the automaker's next-generation, all-electric VOYAH H97 model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project, an overview and footage of which can be viewed here .

BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Three Commercially-Available Automotive Platforms at CES 2023 - General Availability Announced for May 2023

Jointly developed intelligent vehicle data platform pre-integrated on global automotive suppliers' next generation digital cockpits and on AWS for rapid development of third-party applications to help create enhanced services and experiences

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry IVY™, a cloud-connected automotive AI platform co-developed by BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now pre-integrated on three commercially-available digital cockpit platforms from leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO, designed to enable automakers to rapidly deploy innovative third party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.

