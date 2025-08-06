Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has landed seismic equipment from seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to commence Cambodia's first onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

Keith Edwards, Technical Manager of EnerCam, comments on the start of this type of seismic, "This program will provide comprehensive coverage over Block VIII and will guide our efforts going forward.  We are excited about this search for Cambodia's first site for onshore oil and gas production and hopefully this seismic will lead to the first onshore well being drilled in Cambodia."

Due to border conflict issues which started in May and ceasefire agreements in late July, the equipment could not pass through land borders and therefore, five containers came into Sihanoukville port by ship and then were transported to the base camp of the seismic program.

Seismic teams are executing 350-line kilometers of two dimensional seismic over four identified sub basins on the west side of the license area plus a newly described ‘mussel basin' on the northeast side of the license.

Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, states, "We are very pleased to be starting this seismic program on Block VIII; it is a huge milestone for both the company and the country.   Overcoming the hurdles is a tribute to the team and we are expecting to see this program provide significant data towards drill targets for Cambodia's onshore oil and gas industry."

Following a multitude of scoping missions by the lead geoscientists of EnerCam, accompanied by graduate students from Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) and logistics manager Bunchhay Yun, the team now prepares to start an environmentally friendly seismic program in the Kingdom of Cambodia.   Keith Edwards, Technical Manager for EnerCam explains, "The EnviroVibe units use no dynamite but instead use the weight of the vehicle and a hydraulicly controlled vibrating pad to send acoustic (sound) waves into the sub-surface.   This vibration is done with frequencies of 3-80Hz, 3 times for 12 seconds each time using two EnviroVibe vehicles that are synchronized.  By spreading the energy over 36 seconds, we can operate in many environments with no negative impacts."

Management is expecting noise from rainfall or traffic to have less impact on the VibroSeis data than traditional impulsive sources such as dynamite or weight drop.  Specific plans were made on access points to mitigate this and recent adjustments incorporated that into the planned program.

The teams have driven over 3720 kilometers, spent several weeks between May and July confirming the best routes to take for quality data, and have taken over 2900 photos of terrain as part of the data collection prior to seismic lines.

Between 35-40 personnel are now deployed to execute the 2-D seismic over the verified roads and access points.  All affected landowners, community and commune authorities have been contacted and have given permission for EnerCam to proceed. The program started yesterday and is expected to take a minimum of four weeks to cover the destination routes to acquire the necessary data.


Figure 1  Mike Weeks in foreground of Envirovibe machine and several staff sorting

through some of the 2000+ geophones.

Figure 2:  Over 2000 geophones, which convert ground movement into voltage, form part of  the equipment for the 350 line kilometers from which vibrations will be measured.


Figure 3 New Oil Seeps identified on most the recent Scouting Mission on July 29 2025.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.  The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.   The company then removed all parks and protected areas to reduce the size to just over 3700 square kilometers.   Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK, OTC:ANKOF) is Cambodia’s premier Canadian mineral explorer and project generator with more than 30 prospects across five licenses covering a 983-square-kilometer land package, plus a recently granted oil and gas license for a 7,300-square-kilometer inland basin. Since 2009, Angkor Resources has been actively exploring its extensive holdings in Cambodia. Mapping and drilling completed to date show evidence of gold, copper, silver, molybdenum and other minerals across all five licenses.

Angkor Resources has entered into over 10 deals to date on its properties with a total value of over US$23 million. These have included several multi-year earn-in exploration funding agreements with major international companies, such as the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) and Hommy 5 Resources Inc. The company also has a sliding scale two percent to 7.5 percent net smelter return (NSR) with Mesco Gold (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. on its Phum Syarung gold project, which is now permitted and has entered an advanced-stage of mining infrastructure construction.

×