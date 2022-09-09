Life Science NewsInvesting News

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, September 27 th to 29 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat hosted by Senior Biotechnology Analyst Yatin Suneja , on Wednesday, September 28 th at 2:45 PM ET .

Webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

