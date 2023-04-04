Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Seelos Therapeutics Doses the First Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient with SLS-005 in an Expanded Access Program

- The Expanded Access Program is funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS (ACT for ALS) for ALS patients who do not qualify for existing clinical trials

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has dosed the first patient in an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients with ALS who do not qualify for existing clinical trials and that the EAP will be fully funded by a grant from the NINDS under the ACT for ALS.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Under this EAP, Seelos plans to initially enroll 70 patients in a 24-week, open-label study to evaluate SLS-005 in persons with ALS in parallel to its ongoing, fully enrolled, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled Phase II/III study on the HEALEY ALS Platform.

"Initiating this EAP is an important event for Seelos and for patients in need of therapy who cannot participate in existing clinical trials. We are grateful for the support from the ALS community, the Healey platform team and for the funding from NINDS," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

If you are a person with ALS (PALS) or caregiver of someone with ALS (CALS) and would like more information, please visit: https://seelostherapeutics.com/patients-and-caregivers/

About the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS)

The ACT for ALS, Public Law 117-79, among other things, requires the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to implement a Public-Private Partnership for Rare Neurodegenerative Diseases through cooperative agreements or contracts to advance the understanding of neurodegenerative diseases and foster development of treatments for ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases. It requires the FDA to publish and implement a 5-year action plan to foster drug development and facilitate access to investigational drugs for ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases. Finally, it requires that the FDA award grants or contracts to public and private entities to cover costs of research on, and development of interventions intended to prevent, diagnose, mitigate, treat, or cure ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases in adults and children.

More information on ACT for ALS is available here .

More information about NINDS is available here .

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. In ALS, both the upper motor neurons and the lower motor neurons degenerate or die and stop sending messages to the muscles. Unable to function, the muscles gradually weaken, start to twitch (called fasciculations), and waste away (called atrophy). Eventually, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control voluntary movements. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. The majority of ALS cases (90 percent or more) are considered sporadic. This means the disease seems to occur at random with no clearly associated risk factors and no family history of the disease. Although family members of people with sporadic ALS are at an increased risk for the disease, the overall risk is very low, and most will not develop ALS.

Most people with ALS eventually die from respiratory failure, usually within 3 to 5 years from when the symptoms first appear. However, about 10 percent of people with ALS survive for 10 or more years. Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt or reverse, the progression of the disease.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the number of patients to be enrolled in the EAP, the expected duration of the EAP, as well as statements regarding Seelos' study on the HEALEY ALS platform and statements regarding SLS-005's prospects and potential insights from the EAP. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-doses-the-first-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-als-patient-with-sls-005-in-an-expanded-access-program-301788950.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos TherapeuticsSEEL:USPsychedelics Investing
SEEL:US
The Conversation (0)
Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Sign up free.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

Psychedelic-Enhanced Therapy Business For Sale

Business for Sale / Investors Sought
Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Business Update on its Key Programs

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced a business update on its key programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

In order to focus the majority of its resources on the ongoing registration directed study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and the fully enrolled phase II/III study of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Seelos is temporarily pausing additional enrollment of patients in the SLS-005-302 study in spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3). Patients already enrolled will continue in the study and data will continue to be collected in order to make decisions for resuming enrollment in the future.  This temporary pause has been implemented as a business decision due to financial considerations, and is not based on any data related to safety or therapeutic effects.

"Based on previously released Seelos data as well as substantial scientific supportive data and taking into account the current business and global financial environment, we have decided to focus all of our efforts on completing the SLS-002 study and targeting a data readout in the third quarter of 2023. We expect a data readout from the SLS-005 study in ALS in late 2023. We are awaiting final results of non-clinical toxicology required to initiate dosing in the SLS-003 program in complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and separately, we are putting on hold any non-essential preclinical work," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "Our corporate structure and outsourced model allows us to be nimble and make these strategic decisions, enabling us to extend our cash runway through data readout."

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' directed study of SLS-002 for ASIB in patients with MDD, the registrational phase II/III study of SLS-005 for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, and the SLS-003 program in CRPS, as well as statements regarding the anticipated enrollment and timing of the studies and Seelos' future plans to resume enrollment of patients in the SLS-005-302 study in SCA3. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-business-update-on-its-key-programs-301785089.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Highlights:

  • Cantheon Capital, one of the largest global pharmaceutical psychedelics venture capital firms, sign terms for ~CA$830,000 (£500,000) of funding to Albert Labs , allocated towards its first in-human clinical trials in 2023

  • Albert Labs is nearing their first in-human studies on its primary drug candidate, KRN-101, a psilocybin-based, natural pharmaceutical product

  • Albert Labs' first human trials, due to commence in Q2 2023, will be carried out in partnership with industry leading clinical research partner, iNGENu CRO as previously announced . The trials will take place in Australia , providing the Company with the additional benefit of access to a 43.5% cash reimbursement on all eligible related costs equating to a further benefit of ~CA$1.2 million

  • Albert Labs recognised in Canadian Venture for "Revolutionizing Mental Health Drug Development"

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a strategic investment from prominent psychedelic pharmaceutical investment fund, Cantheon Capital LLC ("Cantheon Capital").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Dosing In Human Clinical Trial To Commence Within Weeks

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that its exclusive commercial manufacturing partner has received their initial 2023 quota for our novel psilocin drug product (L-130) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the validation of their controlled substance supply chain through the successful global distribution of its psilocybin-based KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Albert Labs Logo, Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Albert Labs have successfully distributed their proprietary KRN API from their Health Canada licensed laboratory in Vancouver . Only very few companies have the ability to globally distribute controlled substances of this classification, Schedule 1. This now enables the API to be used as part of their pre-clinical studies at its Infarmed licensed laboratory in Porto, Portugal . This distribution follows an extensive research and development programme allowing for the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN API, for which IP protection has been achieved, using bioreactor technology to ensure the efficient and economical manufacture of its mycelium derived pharmaceutical product.

The company is nearing completion of their KRN-101 pre-clinical studies, which includes full analytical profiling, in-vivo, and in-vitro studies, allowing the medicine to be used in its first, in-human studies in Melbourne, Australia due to begin in Q2 2023 .

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "Validating our supply chain across two of our jurisdictions, North America and Europe , marks a valuable milestone in our operational program. We have demonstrated our ability to distribute KRN-101, a schedule 1 substance, to global, licensed facilities, and this achievement advances our progress by establishing the viability of our supply chain as we prepare for our first-in-human studies."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c5639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Platinum Investing

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 32.6 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 1.9 % Lead; 4.1 % Zinc; 4.01 g/t Gold and 84.1 g/t Silver; including 3.5 M grading 0.1 % Copper; 2.3 % Lead; 3.4 % Zinc; 7.07 g/t Gold and 99.9 g/t Silver from 138.9 Meters

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

Battery Metals Investing

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

×