Search Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce updated Mineral Resource Estimates by SLR Consulting Ltd. for the DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Critical Rare Earth Element properties in South-East Labrador. The Mineral Resource estimate for DEEP FOX includes results from the recently completed Phase 3 drill program, new metallurgy recovery data, and updated rare earth price forecasts. The updated FOXTROT resource estimate is ...

SMY:CA