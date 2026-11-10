SEALSQ Outlines Its Investment Strategy in Quantum Computing and Security

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Through SEALQuantum, the Company aims to build hardware-based security into the systems that control, operate and connect quantum computers and create opportunities for long-term growth.
SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a developer of secure semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography solutions, today outlined the strategic and commercial rationale for its investments in quantum computing through SEALQuantum. The Company's Root-to-Qubit strategy focuses on bringing secure chips, hardware roots of trust and post-quantum cryptography into quantum computing infrastructure while that infrastructure is being designed. The objective is to position SEALSQ as a supplier of security technologies for this emerging market while expanding applications for its existing semiconductor expertise.
Quantum processors rely on classical electronics and software to control qubits, authenticate operators, verify firmware updates and communicate with other systems. Those functions create points where hardware-based security can help verify a device's identity, establish who is authorized to operate it and protect the data it exchanges.
"Quantum computers will depend on classical systems for many of their most critical functions," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. "Our investment strategy is designed to connect SEALSQ's security expertise with the companies developing this infrastructure. By engaging early, we aim to identify opportunities to integrate our technologies into their designs and build relationships that can support future commercial adoption. We are pursuing that longer-term opportunity alongside applications for post-quantum security in systems customers use today."
Building a Portfolio Across Quantum Computing and Security
SEALSQ's investments and acquisitions bring together complementary capabilities across quantum processors, supporting electronics, connectivity and security applications in existing markets.
Together, they are intended to expand the potential applications of the Company's core security technologies as quantum infrastructure develops.
Working across distinct quantum computing architectures
- In France, Quobly is developing silicon spin qubits using established semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
- In the United States, EeroQ is developing qubits based on electrons held above liquid helium. SEALSQ's investments in both companies give it an opportunity to explore how hardware-based security can be applied across two distinct architectures.
- Its acquisition of IC'ALPS, a French custom chip design specialist, adds expertise in designing the classical electronics that support quantum processors, including circuits for cryogenic environments.
Connecting quantum systems and testing practical applications
- Swiss-based Miraex, acquired by SEALSQ, is developing photonic technology designed to convert microwave signals into optical signals, a step toward linking quantum processors over optical networks.
- WISeSat.Space provides a platform for deploying and testing post-quantum security in low Earth orbit. Separately, SEALSQ is working with ColibriTD and Xdigit to explore whether quantum algorithms can help model voltage drop in advanced chip designs.
Applying the same security principles to infrastructure in use today
- In Spain, Quantix Edge Security is developing local semiconductor testing and personalization capabilities, including secure key provisioning.
- SEALSQ's majority investment in Wecan Group provides a route to bring post-quantum protection into digital identity, secure data exchange and compliance workflows used by financial institutions.
Together, these initiatives reflect the scope of SEALSQ's Root-to-Qubit strategy, from the first cryptographic key provisioned on a chip to the networks that could connect quantum processors. Scaling quantum computing is not only about increasing the number of qubits; it is also about ensuring those qubits can operate within a trusted ecosystem. SEALSQ addresses both challenges by supporting qubit scalability while embedding a hardware Root of Trust that enables trusted hardware, authenticated operators, and verifiable data integrity across the quantum infrastructure.
About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.
SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.
For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.
SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com
|SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com