SEALSQ Appoints Rolf Gobet as Director of Its Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announces the appointment of Rolf Gobet as Director of its Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence.

This appointment represents a major step forward in the development of the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, an ambitious pan-European initiative designed to connect world-class research institutions, semiconductor hubs, industrial partners, and government agencies into a unified ecosystem focused on post-quantum cybersecurity and quantum-enabled innovation. The Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence will act as a central node within this corridor, reinforcing SEALSQ's mission to deliver next-generation quantum-resilient technologies at global scale.

Rolf Gobet brings over 30 years of leadership experience driving groundbreaking public-private innovation across Europe. As a pioneer in digital trust and e-government, he played a key role at HP's EMEA e-government group, leading the deployment of the world's first internet voting system in collaboration with SEALSQ's parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company. This project represented a major milestone in secure digital democracy.

As an innovator in sustainable transportation, Mr. Gobet was instrumental in the development of TOSA, the world's first electric bus system capable of charging in motion without overhead lines, delivered through a major public-private partnership with ABB (later acquired by Hitachi in 2022). Beyond technological innovation, Mr. Gobet has been an architect of regional innovation ecosystems in French-speaking Switzerland. He contributed to the creation of clusters of excellence such as the GAIN aerospace cluster and led the Office for the Promotion of Industries and Technologies (OPI) for more than a decade, supporting companies ranging from startups to global industrial leaders. Mr. Gobet holds a master's degree from the University of Lausanne.

As Director of the Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence, Mr. Gobet will guide strategic developments across the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, which aims to:

  • Link Geneva, Lausanne, Neuchâtel, and other Swiss and European semiconductor and cryptography hubs into a unified innovation network.
  • Accelerate the deployment of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) across critical infrastructure, aerospace, IoT, and government systems.
  • Strengthen collaboration between industry, academia, and government, supporting Europe's technological sovereignty in the post-quantum era.
  • Promote SEALSQ's quantum-resilient technology vision by strengthening collaboration across academia, industry, and government to accelerate adoption of secure semiconductors, PQC, and next-generation cybersecurity architectures.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, "It is my pleasure to welcome Rolf as the leader of our Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence. His pioneering achievements, exceptional expertise, and visionary leadership make him ideally suited for this strategic role. His guidance will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen Europe's digital resilience for decades to come."

Mr. Gobet added, "I am excited to join the SEALSQ team and contribute to the Company's next chapter of innovation and growth. Quantum innovation represents far more than a technological breakthrough, it is the foundation of tomorrow's digital trust and sovereignty. Through the SEALSQ Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence, we have the opportunity to position Switzerland and Europe at the forefront of secure quantum infrastructure and to inspire a new generation of collaboration between the public sector, science, industry, and society. Our mission is to ensure that quantum transformation becomes a driver of resilience, progress, and shared prosperity across the continent."

About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com



