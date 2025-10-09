SCUF Gaming's New Valor Pro Wireless Controller Gives Decisive Advantage to Xbox and PC Gamers

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR), a global leader in gaming technology, today announced its SCUF Gaming ® is once again raising the bar for high-performance in the gaming controller category with the launch of the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller. With an unprecedented level of speed and control, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless gives Xbox and PC gamers a decisive competitive advantage.
"We are excited to launch the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless controller given the continued growth in demand from PC gamers seeking an added performance edge," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. "With SCUF's patented technology for game controllers, we continue to push the limits in speed, accuracy, customization, and design to deliver the ultimate gaming experience."
With four Customizable Paddles, an ultra-fast 1000 Hz Polling Rate (PC only), Adjustable Instant Triggers, Companion App, and more game-changing features including precise Endurance TMR Thumbsticks, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is the ultimate speed and performance enhancer for Xbox and PC gamers.
The SCUF Valor Pro Wireless will be available in steel gray, black, white and smoke colors with additional designs with SCUF's partners and full customization.
Key features include:
- Endurance TMR Thumbsticks: Designed to resist wear and tear while still providing precise and smooth control game after game.
- Customizable Back Paddles: Four integrated paddles ergonomically placed so gamers can keep their thumbs on the sticks. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by remapping.
- Tri-Mode Connectivity: PC mode features a lightning fast 1000 Hz polling rate when wired. Xbox works both wired and wireless at Xbox's specs, while Bluetooth functions with other compatible devices.
- SCUF Ergonomic Legacy: Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient.
- Dedicated Audio Controls: Individual audio scroll wheels control headset volume and Game vs. Chat mix plus headset and mic mute.
- Rechargeable Battery: Fast charging built in battery with up to 17 hours of life.
- Pricing and Availability: Compatible with Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, SCUF Valor Pro Wireless starts at $189.99 and is available today at select retailers, and from SCUF Gaming's website: scufgaming.com
About SCUF Gaming
SCUF Gaming ® , innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 139 granted patents and designs, and another 31 pending patent applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area, and the side-mounted configurable Sax TM button placements. In December 2019, SCUF Gaming was acquired by CORSAIR ® , and remains a separate brand within CORSAIR.
For additional information about SCUF Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitch , or Snapchat .
About CORSAIR
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
