ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on August 17, 2022.

At the meeting, 27.32% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated July 11, 2022. The Circular is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were approved, including:

  • Electing six (6) directors of the Company.
  • The re-appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company.
  • Approving the Company's new Stock Option Plan.
  • A special resolution authorizing a change of name of the Company to "Concierge Medical Services Inc." or such other name as the board of directors of the Company may choose.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Lena Kozovski, CEO
Tel: (647) 878-6674
Email: lena@screenprosecurity.com

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

