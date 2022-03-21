Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSD) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of February 25th, 2022, the Company has received four (4) additional Covid testing contracts from well-know film production companies in Vancouver and Toronto.

Though the Covid environment is changing, testing is strong with a 50% increase in added productions compared to February and over 20% in weekly growth this month. The Company is now providing testing for a total of eleven (11) film production companies.

"We continue to have momentum with Covid testing within the film and production industry. With the additional film productions being added, we continue to build our brand and reputation within the industry," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

