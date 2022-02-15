ScreenPro Security Inc. announces a change to its Board of Directors. Mr. Charles Schade and Mr. Michael Yeung have been nominated to the Company's Board of Directors, and Mr. Yeung has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. ScreenPro congratulates and welcomes both new independent Directors to the Company.Mr. Yeung has over 17 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking, holding ...

SCRN:CC