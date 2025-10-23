Scottie Resources Announces Completion of 27,309 Metre 2025 Drill Program and Appointment of Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners, to Board of Directors

Scottie Resources Announces Completion of 27,309 Metre 2025 Drill Program and Appointment of Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners, to Board of Directors

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT,OTC:SCTSF) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2025 drill program totaling 27,309 metres, successfully testing priority targets across the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

The 2025 program focused on upgrading and expanding the existing resource at the Scottie Gold Mine Project. Further assays from this program are pending and will be reported as received over the coming weeks.

The Company is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Omland, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners"), to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ocean Partners, a leading international base and precious metals trading and investment group headquartered in the United Kingdom, recently acquired a 10.6% equity stake in Scottie and has committed to a US$25 million Construction and Cost-Overrun Facility in support of the Company's proposed Direct-Ship-Ore (DSO) Project at the Scottie Gold Mine.

About Brent Omland

Mr. Brent Omland is the Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Partners and brings over 20 years of experience in the mining, metals, and trading industries. Before joining Ocean Partners, Mr. Omland served as Chief Financial Officer for Ivernia Inc. and Enirgi Metals Group, companies focused on lead mining and secondary lead smelting operations in Australia. Earlier in his career, he held financial roles with Teck Cominco.

Mr. Omland is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (Commerce) and a Canadian Chartered Accountant. He currently serves on the Boards of Galantas Gold Corporation, Cygnus Metal Limited, Canadian Copper Inc., DynaResources Inc. and Nicola Mining Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome Brent Omland to Scottie's Board of Directors," commented Brad Rourke, CEO of Scottie Resources. "Ocean Partners has been a strong strategic partner, and Brent's extensive background in mining, metals, and finance will add valuable insight as we advance our high-margin, low-impact DSO project. His experience across both operational and trading environments will be instrumental as we transition from exploration toward development and production."

"I look forward to joining Brad and the first-rate team at Scottie," commented Brent Omland. "Scottie has tremendous optionality to extract value and fast track the development of their projects through DSO products for either the domestic or international markets. I look forward to working with Brad and the rest of the Board and team to optimize these options in the near future."

In consideration of his appointment to the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Omland has been granted 50,000 deferred share units, pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., President of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

Additional Information

Brad Rourke
CEO
+1 250 877 9902
brad@scottieresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

