Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Scotiabank will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Scotiabank

Scotiabank Results News Release

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. The results will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations Financial Results page.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

  • Via telephone, in listen-only mode, at 647-557-5524 or 1-888-440-4083 (North America toll-free) using access code 7835444#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • On the Investor Relations Financial Results page.

The call will feature a presentation by Scotiabank executives, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay will be available between Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and Tuesday, September 1, 2026, by calling 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 (North America toll-free). The access code is 7835444#.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Financial Results page following the call.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/28/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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