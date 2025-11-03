Scotiabank to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Scotiabank will announce its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
Scotiabank Results News Release
Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The results will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.
Scotiabank Results Conference Call
The conference call will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.
Interested parties are invited to access the call live:
- Via telephone, in listen-only mode, at 647-495-7514 or 1-888-596-4144 (North America toll-free) using access code 2333085#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. ET.
- On the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.
The call will feature a presentation by Scotiabank executives, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay will be available between Tuesday, December 2, 2025 and Tuesday, December 9, 2025, by calling 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 (North America toll-free). The access code is 2333085#.
The archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations following the call.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
