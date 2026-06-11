Scotia Global Asset Management makes sub-adviser changes

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that Putnam Investment Management LLC will be appointed as sub-adviser for Scotia Wealth U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool and Cohen & Steers Inc. will be appointed as sub-adviser for Scotia Wealth Global Real Estate Pool. This change is effective on or around June 25, 2026.

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There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the funds as a result. 

For further information on ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion  (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/11/c2800.html

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