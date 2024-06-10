Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Scorpio Gold Appoints Charles Funk to Its Advisory Panel

Scorpio Gold Appoints Charles Funk to Its Advisory Panel

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Funk to its newly formed advisory panel.

Mr. Funk is currently the President and CEO of Heliostar Metals (TSXV: HSTR) which is focussed on advancing its flagship Ana Paula Gold project located in Guerrero, Mexico. Mr Funk is a geophysicist/geologist with over eighteen years experience in exploration, business development and company management for companies including OZ Minerals, Newcrest Mining and Vizsla Silver. Mr. Funk has led or supported multiple deposit discoveries in Mexico and Australia and contributed to over $200 million in capital raises.

"Welcoming Mr. Funk to our advisory panel is a testament to how very fortunate we are in our ability to attract top level talent. His addition significantly enhances our team's capabilities, and we look to leveraging his expertise as we confidently move our projects forward," said Zayn Kalyan, Scorpio's CEO and Director. "Charles' experience with development activities at Ana Paula over the past year strategically aligns with many of the initiatives that Scorpio is making at Manhattan as we work towards filing a NI-43101 compliant resource later this year," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

The establishment of Scorpio's advisory panel is a strategic new initiative to add considerable bench strength to our growing team. Currently, the Company is engaged in discussions with several highly qualified candidates with a proven track record of success in technical and capital market domains. Scorpio plans to leverage the advisory panel's expertise to continue building and enhancing shareholder value as it advances it flagship Manhattan and Mineral Ridge projects, both located along the highly prospective Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, USA.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in two past producing mines, the Manhattan Mine and the Mineral Ridge Mine, both located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Project, with a 400 ton per day gravity mill. Adjacent to Goldwedge is the 4,300-acre Manhattan Project, centered on two past-producing pits, acquired from Kinross in 2021. The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 100,000m+ of historical drilling, with significant resource potential, alongside valuable permitting. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Scorpio Gold produced over 222,440oz of gold at Mineral Ridge between 2010 and 2020. With a proven and probable resource, valuable permits, water rights, infrastructure, and the recently acquired adjacent North Star exploration target, Mineral Ridge has significant near-term development potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Scorpio Gold Corporation

Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: (604)-252-2672
Email: zayn@scorpiogold.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kin Communications Inc.
Tel: (604) 684-6730
Email: SGN@kincommunications.com

Connect with Scorpio Gold:

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | X | YouTube
To register for investor updates please visit: scorpiogold.com
TSXV: SGN | OTC Pink: SRCRF | FSE: RY9

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Mr Funk's involvement and perfoamnce with the Company.. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212106

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Scorpio Gold CorporationSGN:CATSXV:SGNGold Investing
SGN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 exploration program (the "2024 Exploration Program" or the "Program") at its Manhattan District, has commenced the first phase of the Program's planned drilling campaign ("Phase 1"). Phase 1 consists of an initial 5 drill holes, followed by an anticipated 4,260 meters in 20 holes through the rest of 2024. Manhattan is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposit located in Nye County, Nevada containing a higher-grade coarse gold deposit already identified through over 100,000 m of historic drilling. Phase 1 is intended to extend known mineralization along strike into untested areas utilizing surface diamond drilling. This drill program will provide data for a preliminary metallurgical testing program and confirm known intervals at the Manhattan and Goldwedge targets with the goal of producing a NI 43-101 compliant resource report later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Adds William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors

Scorpio Gold Adds William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William M. Sheriff to its Board of Directors.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9779/209911_d23564ad447009d7_002full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Announces Engagement of Daniel Kunz and Associates as Technical Consultants for Its Exploration Program at Manhattan District, Walker Lane Gold Belt, Nevada

Scorpio Gold Announces Engagement of Daniel Kunz and Associates as Technical Consultants for Its Exploration Program at Manhattan District, Walker Lane Gold Belt, Nevada

Key Highlights

  • Scorpio Gold has engaged Daniel Kunz & Associates to oversee the technical aspects of its 2024 Manhattan District exploration program, including an upcoming drill program.
  • Daniel Kunz brings extensive international mining experience, previously contributing to major projects and financial growth as CEO of Ivanhoe Mines and Prime Mining.
  • Scorpio aims to develop a 43-101 compliant resource by the end of the year on its Manhattan District Properties, leveraging over 1200 historic drillholes, as well as results from the 2024 program.

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Daniel Kunz & Associates LLC ("Daniel Kunz & Associates" or "DKA") as technical consultants to lead the Company's exploration program at its Manhattan District Properties. DKA will be playing an integral role in the planning and execution of Scorpio's upcoming 2024 Manhattan exploration program, including extensive modelling of the 1,200 plus historic drillholes, targeting for the forthcoming drill program, and review and consolidation of historic data. The core goal of the 2024 Manhattan exploration program is to work towards a 43-101 compliant resource later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Announces Appointment of Chris Richards as CFO

Scorpio Gold Announces Appointment of Chris Richards as CFO

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Richards, CA, CPA to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Chris Richards to the Company and to our senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. His deep understanding of finance and accounting will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our assets and Company. Mr. Richards' experience and track record of creating results and delivering value in the global mining industry will add significant strength to the management team," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO and Director of Scorpio Gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Provides Q1 Corporate Update and 2024 Outlook

Scorpio Gold Provides Q1 Corporate Update and 2024 Outlook

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to provide a Q1 corporate update and outlook for its 2024 operations and planned exploration program at its Manhattan Property.

The first quarter of 2024 was a transformative period in which the Company completed its amalgamation with Altus Gold Corp. ("Altus Gold") and closed its C$6M private placement, which was increased from C$4M due to overwhelming demand. The Company is now recapitalized and in a significantly stronger position, both operationally and financially, to create shareholder value and build on the success of the 2021/2022 work program at its consolidated Manhattan Property (formerly Goldwedge-Manhattan), alongside optionality at its Mineral Ridge Mine and Northstar Property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 26, 2024 were duly passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Montage Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Montage Gold Corp.)

As per the nominees set forth, Ron Hochstein , Richard P. Clark , David Field , Alessandro Bitelli , Anu Dhir and Martino De Ciccio were elected as directors of the Company. After the Meeting the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Ron Hochstein

Chief Executive Officer

Martino De Ciccio

President & Chief Development Officer

Peder Olsen

Chief Financial Officer

Glenn Kondo

Incoming Chief Financial Officer, effective
July 1, 2024

Constant Tia

Corporate Secretary

Kathy Love


At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also approved the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 102,881,471 common shares were voted, representing 43.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024. Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are shown below and are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .


Actual Votes
For

Actual Votes
Withheld

Percentage
Votes For

Percentage
Votes Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

102,881,371

100

99.9999 %

0.0001 %

Election of Directors:





i) Richard P. Clark

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

ii) David Field

102,866,471

15,000

99.99 %

0.01 %

iii) Alessandro Bitelli

102,881,470

1

99.999999 %

0.000001 %

iv) Anu Dhir

102,866,471

15,000

99.99 %

0.01 %

v) Ron Hochstein

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

vi) Martino De Ciccio

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

96,803,044

6,078,427

94.09 %

5.91 %


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT Montage Gold Corp.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998 /oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards a construction launch, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering; the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; expectations with respect AISC of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; and expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, unexpected changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's 2023 AIF under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including cash costs and AISC (or "all-in sustaining costs") per payable ounce of gold sold and per tonne processed and mining, processing and operating costs reported on a unit basis. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company discloses "cash costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" and other unit costs because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, do not fully illustrate the ability of mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities. The measures cash costs and all-in sustaining costs and unit costs are considered to be key indicators of a project's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS. Readers should also refer to our management's discussion and analysis, available under our corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montage-gold-announces-annual-general-and-special-meeting-results-302167862.html

SOURCE Montage Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/10/c4537.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

  • Proxy related materials filed in relation to annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27
  • Audited annual financial statements expected to be completed this week
  • Third advance of US$7 million under the Signing Loan with subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild") to be received two business days following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including the issuance of financial statements

Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that it has filed proxy related materials, including its notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders and management information circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com in respect of its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Shareholder Meeting"). The Meeting Materials were mailed on June 5 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2024

The Company also announces that it anticipates filing this week its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). Filing the Financial Statements is one of the conditions to receiving payment of the third advance of US$7 million (the "Third Advance") from Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild. Receipt of the Third Advance is subject to, and is expected to be received two business days following, satisfaction of all conditions which, as of the date hereof, the Company believes have been satisfied other than with respect to filing the Financial Statements. Funds received from the Third Advance will be used to fund immediate obligations of Cerrado and ongoing corporate G&A.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars

Metals Focus: Gold Price to Average US$2,250 in 2024, Setting New Record

The gold price made moves in 2023 on the back of strong central bank buying and a tense geopolitical situation. With those factors still in play, the yellow metal has soared to record highs in 2024.

Against that backdrop, independent precious metals consultancy Metals Focus forecasts that gold will average US$2,250 per ounce in 2024, up 16 percent from last year and a new record for the precious metal.

Its annual Gold Focus report, released on June 6, explains what factors the firm believes are driving gold at the moment and outlines what investors should watch moving into the second half of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Frustrated investor in front of Barrick Gold stock chart.

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Prices Drop, NYSE Glitches, Sprott Debuts Copper Trust

Gold and silver prices fell off a cliff on Friday (June 7) after seeing strength earlier in the week.

The yellow metal rose as high as US$2,386.62 per ounce on Thursday (June 6), while its sister metal hit US$31.49 per ounce the same day. But strong US jobs data and gold-related news out of China turned those gains around.

May data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 272,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added for the month, much higher than the 180,000 anticipated by experts. The unemployment rate came in at 4 percent for the period.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less

Barrick and Zijin Contribute $1 Million to Support Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and JV partner Zijin Mining Group announced today that they would jointly contribute US$1 million (Kina 3.8 million) to help communities in Papua New Guinea's Enga province in the wake of a landslide in Mulitaka that has claimed an estimated 600 lives.

A team of senior Barrick executives has spent the week in PNG visiting the disaster site and working with the provincial and national governments as well as officials from the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank, Australia, New Zealand and the United States to coordinate relief and recovery activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

Bravo Intercepts Further High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at T5 Intercept of 8.75m at 9.48% Cu and 2.1g/t Au

Comstock Expanding Partnership with RenFuel

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

Base Metals Investing

Bravo Intercepts Further High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at T5 Intercept of 8.75m at 9.48% Cu and 2.1g/t Au

Battery Metals Investing

Edison Lithium Announces Termination of LOI for Sale of Majority Stake in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: European Energy Metals Powers to 71 Percent Gain

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

×